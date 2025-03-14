Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday, 13 March 2025 that the 8th South Africa-European Union Summit, set to take place this afternoon, is expected to further strengthen the already strong relations between South Africa and the EU.



Taking place in Cape Town, the summit is expected be co-chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen.

Ntshavheni was briefing media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 12 March 2025.

“The summit will discuss issues of trade and investment, along with greater mutual co-operation and reinforced bilateral relations between South Africa and the European Union (EU).

“The summit is also expected to explore collaborative approaches to addressing regional and global challenges, including climate change; human insecurity; peace, security and stability; the green transition, and reform of global governance institutions.

“The summit will also reaffirm support for South Africa’s G20 Presidency and its priorities, including the theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” Ntshavheni explained.

Inaugural National System of Innovation Transformation Summit

At the same time, South Africa is also hosting the Inaugural National System of Innovation Transformation Summit.

“The summit brings together science councils, higher education institutions, government departments, the business sector and organised labour to reflect and engage on the current and future role of the country’s National System of Innovation. It will recommend actions to accelerate the realisation of inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development for the benefit of all South Africans.

“The inaugural… summit takes place from 13 to 14 March 2025 to harness South Africa’s science, technology and innovation capabilities in a manner that facilitates inclusion,” Ntshavheni said at the briefing held in Cape Town.

