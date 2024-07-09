TUNIS- The Stock Market regained some composure, closing the session with a slight correction of -0.06% at 9729.6 points, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Despite two block trades on ONE TECH HOLDING shares (totalling TND 2.1 million), overall volumes were low, hovering around TND 5 million.

UADH emerged as the session's top performer. The automotive arm of the LOUKIL Group saw its stock rise by 4.1% to TND 0.510, generating a modest turnover of TND 6,000.

Carthage Cement seems to have regained investor favour. The public cement company's stock was among the session's top gainers, jumping 2.6% to TND 1.990. The stock invigorated the market with exchanges totalling TND 351,000.

ASTREE languished at the bottom of the TUNINDEX. The insurance company, part of the BT Group, saw its shares drop by 4.4% to TND 45.600, with a meagre turnover of TND 5,000 for the session.

SPDIT-SICAF continued to operate in the shadow of its parent company, SFBT. The investment company's shares were among the biggest losers of the session, falling by 3.6% to TND 11.680. The stock accumulated a total turnover of TND 46,000.

ONE TECH HOLDING dominated the trading volume leaderboard, thanks to the aforementioned block trades. The national exporter's stock declined by 0.6% to TND 9.260, contributing TND 2.2 million to the market, which represented 44% of the total trading volume.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).