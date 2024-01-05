More than 6,000 passengers using the Oshodi Terminal in Lagos have benefited from the 50 per cent subsidy scheme on transport fares, introduced by the federal government in December last year, for passengers travelling on 30 routes operated by bus operators under the umbrella of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON).

The Managing Director, Planet Projects, Abiodun Otunola, disclosed this in Lagos on Thursday.

Otunola, who was briefing the media at the closing events of the initiative, expressed delight that the programme had positively impacted many Nigerians, as evidenced by the surge in the number of travellers recorded during the period at the terminal.

He added that the exercise, which started on December 22, last year, at the terminal, saw passengers travelling to different parts of the country leverage the initiative, resulting in an over 35 per cent increase compared to the number of passengers normally recorded during such a period at the terminal.

“We’ve been managing this terminal for the past 5 years, and for the first time, we are seeing over a 35 per cent increase compared to the number of passengers we would normally have recorded during the period. It only means Nigerians are taking advantage of the fact that there is a 50 per cent reduction in transport fares.

“As you know, transport is one of the pain points of fuel subsidy removal. Because of this laudable programme of the federal government, a lot of Nigerians have been trooping in the morning, afternoon, and evening to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount.

“From this terminal, we’ve handled over 6,000 passengers and close to 700 vehicles, which is far higher than what we normally have during the Christmas period,” he stated.

Also speaking on the initiative, Operations Manager, Planet Projects, Oshodi Transport Interchange, Kolawole Babatunde, explained that part of the mandate of the company was to supervise, monitor, and ensure that the funds earmarked for the project were dispensed directly to the passengers.

“It has been so far, so good. Since flagging off the exercise on December 22, last year, we can confirm that passengers travelling from the terminal have benefited, some to the tune of N15,000, depending on the cost of the transportation to their destinations,” he stated.

Expressing her delight at the programme, one of the beneficiaries, Mariam Ogunbiyi, would, however, want the date extended.

Mariam, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic who was on her way to Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, described the federal government’s initiative as a necessary intervention during the period when Nigerians are contending with a lot of issues, noting that an extension of such dates would have a further impact on the people.

