The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sa’idu Alkali is seeking an increase in budgetary allocation in a bid to construct and complete railway projects in Nigeria.

speaking recently at the National Assembly, Alkali highlighted the critical challenges faced by railway projects, emphasizing the urgent need for increased funding to drive the much-needed modernization of the country’s rail infrastructure.

During the session with the House Committee on Land Transportation, the minister underscored the pressing issues of inadequate funding hampering the progress of rail modernization projects.

He emphasized that without a substantial increase in funding, the ministry would face significant hurdles in meeting its objectives of upgrading and expanding the nation’s railway network.

According to a statement by Jamilu Ja’afaru, the minister also stressed the importance of conducting exchange of experience visits and providing operational logistics to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the transportation system.

“These are vital components that require sufficient financial support to be successfully implemented and sustained” he stated.

The call for increased funding comes at a crucial time when the nation’s rail infrastructure requires substantial upgrades to meet the demands of a growing population and economy.

Improved rail transportation would not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

In light of these challenges, the Minister urged the National Assembly to prioritize the allocation of additional funds to the Ministry of Transportation.

The appeal for increased funding for the Ministry of Transportation aims to address the critical needs of the country’s rail infrastructure and propel it towards a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable future.

