President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed into law, the new national minimum wage, into law.

He performed the ceremony during a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) he presided over at the Council Chambers of the presidential Villa Abuja.

The bill was passed expeditiously into by the national assembly last week.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and other members of the National Assembly leadership joined the FEC for the ceremony.

This is the first time since the advent of the present democratic dispensation that the council presided over by the president is admitting the leadership of the legislature into the Council Chamber during FEC meeting.

It was gathered that their invitation to the meeting was impromptu.

The national assembly leadership arrived the venue at about 1.38pm.

Their involvement in the council meeting comes amid tension over the planned protest by some Nigerians against the rising cost of living in the country.

Both the executive and executive have been ramping up efforts to ameliorate the hardship in the country and trying to convince those organizing the protest of the need to call it off.

Before signing the bill into law, President Tinubu invited several officials to make comments

