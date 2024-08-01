Briefing Journalists at the end of the meeting, the Head of Civil Service (HoS), Yahuza Adamu Ningi who stood in for the Governor explained that with the approval, the affected civil servants are to be in the office between Mondays and Wednesdays while they take off Thursdays to Sundays for farming.

The HoS further explained that same categories of civil servants at the LG levels are also affected by the approval which he said is aimed at ensuring that the issue of hunger was fought squarely in the state.

He however explained that workers on essential services such as fire service, health workers, and others are exempted considering the critical nature of their services to the people.

Yahuza Adamu Ningi added that all the MDAs are to determine the categories of their workers who are qualified to be part of those to benefit from the new working system.

He stressed that the development was sequel to the determination of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to ensure that farming which is the mainstay of the state was harnessed.

The HoS however said that there is a caveat to the approval and its implementation assuring that his office will soon circulate the guidelines of the system to make it operationally successful.

He then warned that the implementation will be closely monitored to ensure that it is not abused thereby losing its objectives.

The HoS also said that the Governor presented another memo on the retaining of over 2000 youths engaged as security guards by the Spiderwebs security agency saying that they had fully settled their outstanding allowances even before the coming of the administration.

He said that the move is to ensure that the Youths are fully engaged to avoid indolence and check criminalities across the state.

He then announced that SEC also approved the moving of the Spiderwebs from BACYWARD to the Ministry of Internal Security for administrative convenience.

