Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has approved the payment of ten billion naira as gratuity to retirees in the state.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Nsa Gill, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Friday, indicated that this move is part of the government’s efforts to address the backlog of outstanding gratuities.

The statement also noted that the Governor has approved the formation of a Committee composed of Executives from State and Local Government Pension Unions, led by the Secretary to the State Government.

“The Committee is expected to meet with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Monday, July 29, 2024, to work out the modalities for the payment of gratuities to retired Civil and Public Officers in Cross River State.

“It should be recalled that the current administration inherited a backlog of unpaid gratuities for retirees dating back to 2014. The promise to commence payments last year has been delayed due to necessary audit and verification procedures. So far, the audit and verification exercise has uncovered over 2,000 ghost pensioners, who have consequently been removed from both the State and Local Government Pension Payrolls.

“With the near completion of the exercise to authenticate genuine pensioners, the payment of gratuities is set to commence in August 2024.

“The Committee, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), will have one week from the date of their first meeting to submit its report to the Government.”

