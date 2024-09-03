The Joint Committee on Electoral Matters has proposed steep salary cuts for legislators and executive members in a bid to reduce government spending.

During an interactive session on Monday, led by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, the committee recommended a 30% reduction in the salaries of legislators and a 40% cut for executive members.

The session also featured discussions with political parties and the judiciary on the National Assembly’s ongoing review and amendment of the Electoral Act 2022.

Political parties suggested holding all elections—presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Houses of Assembly—on a single day to reduce costs.

They argued that the current staggered election schedule is not cost-effective.

Additionally, the parties proposed linking continuous voter registration to the National Identity Number (NIN) to enhance security and reduce expenses during voter registration.

Among the 35 proposals presented by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chair, political parties also advocated for the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman to be advertised rather than being handled by the executive branch.

Senator Alli assured that the joint committee would continue to engage with INEC and various stakeholders across Nigeria to gather comprehensive feedback.

This approach aims to minimise disruptions and ensure future elections are conducted smoothly and without conflict.

