Following the official launch of Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s 44th Annual General Meeting in Algiers, two high- level debates were held in the afternoon, demonstrating how housing and urban development issues in Africa are mobilising a wide range of stakehold- ers and generating keen interest across the continent.

Decision-makers, international ex- perts and institutional actors highlighted the urgency of the situation and Africa’s creativity in the search for sustainable solutions.

Focus on governance

The first session focused on national housing policies and governance and en- gaged the attention of participants on the major institutional and financial is- sues facing the sector. Mohamed Mord- jani, director general of housing at the Algerian Ministry of Housing, provided a clear diagnosis: “Access to decent hous- ing remains a national priority, even as demographic challenges loom large. Our task is to orchestrate smart governance and innovate in the mobilisation of re- sources to build territorial equity.” His speech highlighted the need for greater rigour and transparency in the conduct of public policies, while stressing that the adaptation of regulatory and financial frameworks remains a major challenge.

Mohamed Tayeb Abdelouahed, repre- sentative of the Fonds de Garantie (Al- gerian Guarantee Fund), spoke about the rise of financing mechanisms tailored to the social fabric. Aware of the limitations of traditional instruments, he called for more innovative solutions to secure credit for housing construction and acquisition. “Guaranteeing is encouraging. We have a duty to make credit available to as many people as possible, while controlling sys-temic risk.” He said that this approach is enjoying increased confidence from the banking sector, which is now a key partner in the transformation of the market.

Astrid Hass, an urban economist, enlivened the conversation with an in- ternational perspective while keeping it grounded in African realities: “The effi- cient mobilisation of resources, particular- ly through municipal finance and the cre- ation of hybrid ecosystems, is essential.” She added that decentralisation, when accompanied by real local empowerment, makes it possible to connect financial in- novation and inclusive governance, citing Asian and African examples that prove the value of a context-specific approach.

Hermann Kamonomono, director- general of the Société Nationale Immo-bilière (SNI) in Gabon, emphasised the need for public and parastatal operators to be involved in long-term planning. In his view, “we need leadership based on mutual trust, transparency in resource allocation and the ability to adjust to the pace of people’s needs.” He shared experi- ences from Central African capitals where the pooling of land, expertise and financ- ing is presenting significant opportunities for urban transformation.

Social innovation in the field

The second session focused on social in- novation and inclusive approaches to ac- cessible, quality and economically viable housing. Ahmed Nouh, president of the Amidoul Foundation in Algeria, captivated the audience with a presentation on the community-led pilot housing project in Ksar de Tafilalt, in Ghardaïa, southern Algeria, with descriptions of its originality and the harmonious blending of heritage, traditional techniques and new sustain- ability standards. “We have proven that integrating the social fabric and enhancing old buildings provides well-being and a sense of belonging,” he said.

Jerry Simu, who heads a large affordable housing programme in Kenya, spoke of the progress made thanks to active community participation and public-private collabora- tion. He emphasised financial models that offer genuine accessibility and stressed the importance of supervised self-build projects: “Inclusive housing is a driver of collective empowerment: it creates value, stabilises families and stimulates growth.”

Sihem Lassel, representing the National Housing Bank of Algeria (Banque Natio- nale de l’Habitat), detailed the leading role played by her organisation in financing housing in Algeria. She made the point that banking innovation – credit carrying, partnerships with insurers, digitalisation of processes – promotes household sol- vency and the proliferation of inclusive projects. “Our ambition is to streamline the financing chain and create a virtuous dynamic across the entire sector.”

New momentum in Africa

As the discussions progressed, one thing became clear: Africa is moving forward, drawing strength from its unique charac- teristics and successfully combining insti- tutionalisation with innovation, inclusion and profitability. Against a backdrop of diverse approaches and shared ambition, the work carried out in Algiers is providing a unique example of a new African housing pact that is both rooted in the reality of citizens’ lives and open to the promises of modernity.

Smart governance and resource innovation are key to achieving equitable, decent housing for all.

