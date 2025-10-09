In a move to reaffirm its commitment to youth development and empowerment in Nigeria, South African Airways (SAA) in conjunction with Travel and Business News today hosted the Independence Day Edition of the South African Airways Aviation Youth Forum.

The event themed, “Finding Your Place in Aviation – Ask the Professionals” was held at Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos;

The event brought together students from various schools, including Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja; Abiolu Comprehensive College, Igando; Abesan Senior High School, Ipaja; Murtala Muhammed Airport Secondary School, Ikeja; and Princeton College, Surulere, to inspire and educate them about the diverse opportunities available in the aviation industry.

In her opening address, Mrs. Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, Country Manager, SAA, encouraged the students to explore careers in aviation, saying, “Whether you dream of flying an aircraft, maintaining one, guiding it from the tower, designing airport systems, analysing flight data; or you want to be in commercial sales, in travel and tourism, build drones, create travel technology or tell aviation stories like the journalists, there’s a seat for you in this industry”, she stated.

She added: “With over 25 years commitment to youth development and empowerment in Nigeria.

“We have dedicated youth programs such as SAA Secondary School Essay Competition, SAA Aviation youth forum and have partnered with organisations on several initiatives to guide and encourage innovation amongst the Nigerian youth.

“Nigeria celebrates 65 years of a nation that dared to fly—standing tall, resilient, and creative. Independence Day reminds us that freedom is not just a date on the calendar; it’s the courage to dream, the discipline to prepare, and the determination to fly. That is the spirit of aviation, and that is the spirit of Nigeria.”

Emphasizing the significance of the day’s event, the SAA boss noted: “Today, we celebrate 65 years of a nation that dared to fly. Independence Day reminds us that freedom, for us as individuals and for Nigeria, is not just about a date on the calendar. It’s the courage to dream; the discipline to prepare, and of course, the determination to fly.

This is the spirit of aviation. This is the spirit of Nigeria.

The forum featured a lineup of esteemed guest speakers from the aviation industry, including Mrs. Kate Nnanna-Ibemgbo, Deputy General Manager of Air Traffic Management at NCAA; Mrs. Victoria Adegbe, CEO, Aviatrix Hub; Mr. Alex Nwuba, President, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria; and Mrs. Irene Ejakita, Cabin Crew Manager.

In his keynote address, Mr. Nwuba’s focused on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of work, advising students to become tech-fluent and think about long-term solutions. “By the time most of you finish university, the world you will be prepared for, will not be what you got prepared for. That is because of AI, and that is the reality that we must face,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging technologies and developing skills that would be relevant in the future job market: “It is not something that will happen – it is already here.We’re not talking about loss of jobs. We are really talking about evolution. In the future, we will need AI engineers, machine learning specialists, digital health and digital ethics technologists. Therefore, become tech-fluent in the fields of your choice. Think about the long term, but equally identify local challenges you can provide solutions to, for that is where it all begins. Your future job may not yet exist, but your future impact starts today”, he warned.

The event proceeded with an award ceremony, during which South African Airways honoured the guest speakers for their tireless efforts in inspiring and empowering the next generation of aviation professionals.

Additionally, students who bravely posed questions and shared their thoughts on aviation were rewarded with South African Airways-branded T-shirts. As a token of appreciation, all attending students received goody bags courtesy of the airline.

South African Airways took to the skies in 1998 with its inaugural flight from Johannesburg to Lagos. The airline has now boosted its presence on this route with the addition of two new weekly flights, operating on Mondays and Tuesdays. This increase brings the total number of flights from Lagos to six times a week, with daily services except on Saturdays.