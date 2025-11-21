Mattel has introduced the first collection under its new Mattel Brick Shop brand, marking the company’s entry into a new category of buildable products.

The launch includes seven collectible Hot Wheels building sets, now available at selected retailers.

The collection combines the Hot Wheels brand with Mattel’s experience in design and manufacturing. Each set is designed to reflect the proportions and visual details of Hot Wheels vehicles while offering customisation options and metal components.

Each build also comes with a matching 1:64 scale die-cast car, available only in the corresponding set.

According to Mattel, the objective behind the Brick Shop range is to give fans and collectors an additional way to engage with Hot Wheels vehicles beyond traditional die-cast formats. The design teams focused on translating the shapes and characteristics of well-known models into brick-built forms that retain the look and feel of the originals.

“Hot Wheels has fueled the passion of car enthusiasts for generations, and with Mattel Brick Shop, we’re giving fans an entirely new way to engage with their favorite vehicles,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel.

“This Hot Wheels collection by Mattel Brick Shop delivers what car fans have been clamoring for: buildable vehicles that deliver true car authenticity. Our design team meticulously recreated these vehicles in brick form while preserving what made them great in the first place, including real metal parts and a matching exclusive die-cast, giving fans a new way to collect, build, and play.”

Hot Wheels Premium Series: The ultimate collectibles

Build in luxury with the first entry in the Premium Series, built with metal parts, including extra metal wheel covers and licensed decals for customisation, plus a matching 1:64 metal car to collect and display. The Premium Series is dedicated to maximum authenticity and showstopping, display-worthy details and is suitable for ages 17+.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL: The legendary Gullwing, reimagined in 1:12 scale with opening doors, a metal Mercedes-Benz crest, and luxe interior detailing. Comes with a matching 1:64 die-cast metal car.

Hot Wheels Elite Series: Next-level authenticity

The Elite Series is a collection of iconic cars you can customise with extra parts, metal wheel covers, and licensed decals. All sets include a matching 1:64 metal car to collect and display. The Elite Series sets are built with maximum authenticity to faithfully recreate what makes each car uniqueand is suitable for ages 10+.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Corvette Grand Sport: A track-ready legend with a low-slung profile and metallic exhaust pipes. Limited in real life, now yours to build with swappable parts and a collectible 1:64 scale metal car.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels ’90 Acura NSX: Japan’s supercar icon, complete with pop-up headlights, functional steering, and swappable license plates to build it as an Acura or Honda NSX. A must-have for JDM fans!



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Custom ’62 Chevy Pickup: Classic Americana, now with an exposed engine, adjustable suspension, and a surfboard in the back. Built for cruising or customizing, with extra parts to make it your own.

Hot Wheels Speed Series: Built for thrill seekers

Introducing the Speed Series, a collection of iconic Hot Wheels cars designed for customisation. Each set allows fans to enhance their builds with additional wheel covers and licensed decals, while also including a matching 1:64 metal car for display and collection.

Crafted with utmost attention to detail, the Speed Series faithfully recreates the unique features of each vehicle. Perfect for both building and displaying, these sets offer a new, exciting way to experience Hot Wheels like never before. Ages 10+.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar: A high-performance endurance racer with sleek aerodynamics, bold graphics, and opening doors. Includes a 1:64 scale metal car and custom decals to fine-tune your build.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Maserati MC20: Italian luxury meets speed with this stunning replica, complete with butterfly doors and a visible motor. Customize it with interchangeable wheel covers and exclusive racing decals.



- Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Custom '68 Camaro: Muscle car attitude in brick form! Featuring bold stripes, a wide stance, and metallic exhaust pipes, this Camaro is built to impress. Swap out wheel covers and add custom Hot Wheels flair.

