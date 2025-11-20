Oyo Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has taken another decisive step in his administration’s industrialisation agenda with the signing of a joint venture agreement between the state government and Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited.

The agreement was formally signed on Wednesday during a brief ceremony held at the Conference Room of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). The Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, signed on behalf of the governor.

In his remarks, Governor Makinde described the partnership as a significant milestone in the state’s drive to position Oyo State as a leading destination for industrial growth and global investment.

“The Oluyole free trade zone is more than a project, it is a catalyst for jobs, value creation, and long term economic transformation

Representing Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited, Mr. Tijn Tijn Win expressed confidence that the collaboration would accelerate industrialisation and expand employment opportunities within Oyo State and the wider region.

Speaking with journalists after the event, the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), Mr. Folami Tilewa, said “this agreement demonstrates Governor Makinde’s commitment to building a strong, investor-friendly economy through policies and initiatives that encourage sustainable partnerships”.

Also present at the ceremony were the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr. Williams Akin-Fumilayo; Chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN); and Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, among other dignitaries.

