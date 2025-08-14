The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has highlighted government initiatives aimed at equipping young South Africans with skills and opportunities to pursue careers in aviation. These programmes focus on accessibility, mentorship, and gender equity to develop a diverse next generation of aviation professionals.

Image source: Gallo/Getty

Programmes offered by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and the Air Traffic Navigation Services support learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to enter professions such as pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, aeronautical engineers, airport management and development, as well as flight procedure designers, air traffic controllers and related fields.

"Support includes structured training programmes; internships, bursaries and learnerships. In our system, there is a strong focus on promoting gender equity in professions which were previously male-dominated.

"These programmes represent a deliberate and sustained effort by South African aviation entities to empower a new generation of aviation professionals who reflect the demographic diversity of our country.

"Through these initiatives, our State is ensuring that access to critical skills and opportunities is broadened, particularly for young black South Africans and women, in line with our national transformation agenda," the Minister said on Tuesday in Durban.

She was addressing the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit, which brings the aviation community together to collaborate on securing the future of aviation talent.

"While the sector offers substantial opportunities, these will not materialise unless we address one fundamental challenge - the need for a new generation of skilled professionals.

"As seasoned aviation workers retire and the demand for a skilled workforce grows, we must ensure that young people, especially across Africa, are equipped and prepared to step into these roles,” the Minister emphasised.

Aviation sector’s contribution to the economy

According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), in South Africa in 2023, air transport contributed approximately $ 5.7bn, or (around R105.4bn) one and a half percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 - equivalent to 1.5% of total GDP, supporting 46,000 jobs, 27,000 of whom are licensed aviation professionals.

The ICAO forecasts a global demand for over two million qualified aviation personnel by 2030.

"Through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) can exponentially enhance job creation and growth on the African continent.

"In recognition of the key role aviation can play in economic development, the Department of Transport targets to reach 42 million passengers and 1.2million tons of air freight through the Acsa network of airports by 2029.

“This will be achieved by increasing the capacity and upgrading of existing airports and aviation facilities, creating new cargo terminals, streamlining airport services and the flow of passengers, and expanding the network of ACSA airports to ensure greater aviation capacity and connectivity throughout South Africa and the broader southern African region,” the Minister said.

Barriers to entry and partnerships

She encouraged the sector to invest in young people to ensure the sustainability of the aviation industry.

"As we all know, the barriers to accessing aviation training can be unaffordable to youth in developing countries such as our own. Funding for training future aviation professionals is key to the growth and sustainability of the aviation industry," Creecy said.

The Minister acknowledged the impact that Fly Safair and Airlink have made by partnering with the Regulator (SACAA) to absorb trainees, and provide on-the-job training, experience and flying hours.

"I cannot overemphasise the importance of partnerships between the private sector and government in developing talent and ensuring a thriving aviation industry.

"We must pay homage to the South African Air Force (SAAF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing, who have continued to demonstrate the impact of aviation in public service.

“We also recognise the South African Airways (SAA) Cadet Pilot Programme, the Denel Technical Academy, Armscor, and SAAB have all played pivotal roles in nurturing critical aviation and engineering skills in our country,” she said.

SAAB is a company that was primarily aimed at providing military aircraft to Sweden, but today provides products and services from military defence to civil security.

Creecy said the contribution of the Transport Education Training Authority, through ongoing funding support, cannot be overstated - without financial backing, potential often remains unrealised.

The Minister also mentioned the non-profit sector with organisations such as Sakhikamva Foundation, Aviation Development Africa, The Children’s Flight, and Girl Fly Programme in Africa.

"Workforce and skills development challenges are global, and collaboration is essential. That is why South Africa is also an active member of the Global Aviation and Aerospace Skills Taskforce (GAAST) — a growing international coalition bringing together States, regulators, and industry leaders to address global skills shortages and ensure workforce resilience.

"The taskforce, which works closely with ICAO’s Next Generation of Aviation Professionals programme, aims to build a repository of best practice, support diversity and inclusion, and ensure that talent development keeps pace with new technologies, safety requirements, and decarbonisation,” the Minister said.

