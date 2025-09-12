In a move that marries its energy mandate with a vision for a sustainable future, state-owned power utility Eskom has officially plugged into the future of transport with the introduction of its inaugural fleet of electric vehicles.

The state-owned power utility described the move as “a major milestone” on the journey toward “sustainable transport and a cleaner energy future for all South Africans”.

“Eskom is driving South Africa’s shift to a cleaner, low-carbon future. Through e-mobility, we are cutting emissions, boosting innovation, and showing how sustainable energy solutions can create real benefits for communities and the economy.

“We see ourselves as more than just an electricity provider – we are enablers of progress,” Eskom group chief executive, Dan Marokane said.

The power utility’s group executive for distribution, Agnes Mlambo, described the move as transformational.

“Eskom is taking steps to transform how South Africans move in a world where climate change is no longer a distant threat but an urgent reality.

“The launch of these vehicles is not only about mobility; it is about reimagining the energy landscape, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring every community benefits from the transition to sustainable transport,” Mlambo said.

To date, the power utility has taken delivery of some 20 electric vehicles.

These vehicles range from light delivery vehicles to light trucks, with another 100 planned for the near future.

“These vehicles will be deployed primarily in the Distribution and Generation Divisions, supporting operations while demonstrating the practicality and benefits of e-mobility in South Africa.

“Eskom’s vision for e-mobility extends beyond vehicles. The organisation has committed to gradually transitioning its entire fleet to EVs, with the Distribution Division, which has the largest vehicle footprint, targeting full electrification by 2035.

“To enable this shift, Eskom will expand charging infrastructure across its sites and roll out 55 public EV charging stations over the next two years, creating opportunities for broader adoption,” the power utility said.

Furthermore, Eskom is also “prioritising grid readiness for e-mobility”.

EV load forecasting is integrated into long-term planning to ensure that increased electricity demand is managed effectively.

Smart charging systems and time-of-use tariffs are being developed to optimise energy use, making EV ownership more affordable and sustainable for the public.

“Since 2021, Eskom has engaged with government, automotive manufacturers, petroleum companies, and research institutions to build a strong and integrated e-mobility framework for South Africa.

“Through e-mobility. Eskom is not only reducing emissions but also driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for all South Africans. By embracing electric mobility, we are delivering tangible benefits to communities and the economy, while also pivoting into new revenue streams by this offering for our customers,” Eskom said.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).