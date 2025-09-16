South Africa hosted the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, bringing together tourism ministers, delegates, and experts from across G20 nations to discuss strategies for an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient global tourism sector.

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille highlighted four priorities guiding the G20 tourism agenda: digital innovation, financing and investment, air connectivity, and enhanced resilience.

"Tourism is not just an industry—it is a force for good. It creates jobs, drives economic growth, and fosters cultural connections," Minister De Lille said. "And when done right, it leaves no one behind."

She cited the scale of tourism’s impact globally and locally: worldwide, the sector contributes $2 trillion in export revenues, supports 371 million jobs, and accounts for 10.3% of global GDP. In Africa, international arrivals rose 9% in Q1 2025, outpacing global averages.

South Africa’s tourism sector contributed 8.5% to GDP, welcoming over 880,000 visitors in July alone, a 26% year-on-year increase, and supporting more than 1.5 million jobs.

Digital Innovation

Minister De Lille underscored the role of digital tools in empowering small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in tourism. "Digital innovation is not about replacing people, but about empowering people—helping small businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive environment," she said.

The G20 action plan acknowledges MSMEs as the backbone of global tourism, emphasising the need for digital transformation to remain competitive.

Financing and investment

Mobilising public and private capital to support community-based ventures was another key focus. Minister De Lille highlighted the importance of sustainable investment in green infrastructure, eco-lodges, and low-impact services to ensure tourism growth today does not compromise tomorrow.

She noted the recent South African Tourism Investment Summit in Cape Town as a cornerstone initiative of the G20 Presidency, linking private investors with public finance entities and governments.

Air connectivity

Efficient and sustainable air links remain critical to global tourism. "Without seamless air connectivity, our destinations remain islands unto themselves," said Minister De Lille.

Improving regional and international routes, visa procedures, and cleaner aviation technologies is central to boosting tourism, trade, and cooperation.

Enhanced resilience

Tourism’s vulnerability to crises—from pandemics to climate events—requires robust contingency planning and diversified revenue streams.

Minister De Lille highlighted initiatives such as community-centred models, stress-testing frameworks, and public-private partnerships to ensure a resilient and equitable tourism sector.

Youth empowerment and innovation

Minister De Lille also celebrated the outcomes of the G20 Tourism Hackathon, where 48 students from 21 institutions tackled real-world challenges using AI, design thinking, and human-centred innovation. Their solutions ranged from immersive heritage platforms to offline learning kiosks and innovative safety tools.

"These young minds remind us: tourism is not just about travel—it’s about transformation," said Minister De Lille. "When we invest in youth, we invest in the future of tourism."

Minister De Lille concluded by urging collaboration, sustainability, and inclusivity across the sector: "The world is watching. Let us lead with courage, collaborate with purpose, and build a tourism sector that truly leaves no one behind."

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).