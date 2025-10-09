Two of Growthpoint’s recent projects were celebrated at this year’s South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence wherein which the company took home three prestigious wins, including top honours.

The projects which were celebrated are Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, situated in its distinctive Longkloof mixed-use development, which won the Overall Best Development Award along with Best Mixed-Use Project; and Thrive @ Crescent Studios in Johannesburg, which won Best Student Accommodation Project.

Excellence in property development

The Sapoa Awards for Innovative Excellence recognise projects that redefine South Africa’s property landscape through design, sustainability, functionality, and positive social impact. Developments are judged across a range of categories, with winners representing the very best of the sector.

Growthpoint’s success at this year’s awards demonstrated the company’s ability to deliver projects that balance commercial value with broader contributions to their communities.

Source: Supplied. Growthpoint’s Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof is a gem in the mixed-use historic Longkloof precinct on the edge of the CBD.

A landmark in mixed-use urban renewal

In Cape Town, Growthpoint’s Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof is a gem in the mixed-use historic Longkloof precinct on the edge of the CBD. Covering 16,500m², the project involved refurbishing five heritage buildings, selective demolitions and the addition of a new 154-key five-star hotel.

Working with dhk Architects, the development has transformed the once landlocked Longkloof site into a vibrant, mixed-use destination that integrates office, retail and hospitality. Public spaces, pedestrian walkways, retail outlets, cafés and Longkloof Square now enliven the Longkloof precinct’s street life and enhance connectivity to the city.

Growthpoint replaced surface parking with three levels of underground parking, freeing up space for urban activity and seamlessly linking the different uses in Longkloof. The project is a model of how heritage preservation and modern development can work in harmony to deliver urban renewal at scale.

The Sapoa judges recognised its complexity, design quality and catalytic impact on Cape Town’s city centre.

Source: Supplied. Thrive @ Crescent Studios located a minute’s walk from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Redefining student living

Located just a minute’s walk from the University of the Witwatersrand, Thrive @ Crescent Studios represents a new benchmark in student accommodation. The 12-storey, purpose-built residence offers 871 beds across 351 well-designed apartments, providing studio, two- and three-bedroom options. Each unit features private kitchens and bathrooms, giving students apartment-style living with the comforts of independence.

Beyond its scale, the project is distinguished by the comprehensive lifestyle it offers. Students benefit from dedicated study zones on every floor, a fully equipped computer lab, and collaboration rooms to support academic focus and peer connection. Social and wellness amenities include a rooftop entertainment area, gym, laundry facilities, games room, braai areas and a multi-sport court.

The building’s thoughtfully designed interiors create a warm, modern environment where students can live, learn and grow. By integrating academic, social and lifestyle facilities, Thrive @ Crescent Studios delivers a holistic campus experience that is supportive and empowering.

A proud moment

Estienne de Klerk, SA chief executive officer of Growthpoint Properties, expressed his pride in the recognition. “Winning three awards at this year’s Sapoa Awards is a tremendous honour for Growthpoint. Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof and Thrive @ Crescent Studios both demonstrate our commitment to creating developments that add real value – not just for investors and tenants, but for the people and communities who use them every day.”

Reflecting on the Longkloof project’s dual awards, he added, “The recognition of Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof as Overall Best Development is especially meaningful.

"The Longkloof mixed-use precinct was a complex undertaking that required balancing heritage preservation with bold urban renewal. The result is a development that invests in the heart of Cape Town, celebrates its history and creates a vibrant destination for the future.”

As South Africa’s leading real estate investment trust (Reit), Growthpoint has built a reputation for innovation, quality and sustainability. The company’s strong showing at the Sapoa Awards reaffirms its position as a leader in shaping the country’s built environment.

De Klerk concluded, “These awards inspire us to keep raising the bar in everything we do. We are committed to developing properties that respond to South Africa’s evolving needs and meet our strategic priorities, while contributing to more liveable, sustainable and inclusive cities.”

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).