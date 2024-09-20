Cape Town Air Access (CTAA), backed by Wesgro, held its 7th Annual Review, highlighting 20 consecutive months of growth in international passenger traffic at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA). The event brought together airlines, government partners, and business stakeholders to reflect on the progress made by this collaborative public-private initiative.

Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro and official spokesperson of CTAA thanked partners for their continued contribution to this successful collaboration: “With CTAA, action speaks louder than words. The number of routes established into Cape Town in the past three years have now surpassed the number achieved in the first five years of the project.

"Since 2021, 16 airlines have initiated or announced 18 new routes to our destination. We have now witnessed 20 months of continuous year-on-year growth. We have also recorded the highest-ever international passenger total in 2023, with over 2.8 two-way passengers making their way through our international airport.

"We are committed to doing even more because air connectivity is a catalyst for economic growth and a driver of our region’s competitiveness.”

Expanding routes for summer 2024

The upcoming summer season will see one new destination added to CTIA’s network, with passengers now able to fly directly to Kasane on Air Botswana.

The Mother City will also welcome its newest airline, Norse Atlantic Airways, which will operate a seasonal service from London Gatwick. Three additional African route services will also be launched into Cape Town, covering existing destinations.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic, Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer celebrated, saying: "The expansion of existing routes is a cause for celebration because it means the business case for flying to Cape Town remains strong. This upcoming season will see 11 route expansions, contributing to 226 weekly international flights being operated to CTIA at the peak of the summer season.

"This is the highest total ever! CTAA demonstrates the success that is possible when government and the private sector work together to achieve shared objectives. This is precisely what our Growth for Jobs Strategy has set out to achieve."

Strengthening Africa's connectivity

A crucial strategy of the CTAA partnership has been to increase connectivity to destinations across the African continent. Between 2016 and 2024, passengers to and from Africa have increased by a compound annual growth rate of 10% per year, reaching 556 thousand two-way passengers.

For the first half of 2024, when compared to 2023, African passenger traffic increased by 13% to 425 thousand two-way passengers. Enabling this travel is key to unlocking the economic potential of the African continent and the many opportunities for tourism, trade and investment that exist.

Reflecting on the importance of CTAA to Cape Town’s economy, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos added: “With increased connectivity, comes increased trade. This is the power of Air Access, which catalyses key drivers of growth.

"I am so happy to report that CTIA has witnessed a 23% year-on-year growth in air cargo, with over 31,000 tonnes transported in the first half of 2024 alone. This is 5% higher than 2019 volumes, demonstrating robust growth. Growing trade through air cargo remains a key strategy of this initiative and we look forward to seeing these numbers grow further."

The annual review also showcased the achievements of CTAA in 2023, which included winning the prestigious Routes World Destination Marketing Award for the second consecutive year. CTIA also again clinched the Best Airport in Africa for the ninth year in a row, at the Skytrax World Airline and Airport Star Rating Programme Awards.

Future growth and infrastructure expansion

Commenting on this achievement, Mark Maclean, regional general manager for Cape Town International Airport said: "At Airports Company South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport, strategic planning has always been at the heart of our success. Over the past three years, we have witnessed consistent growth, a testament to our commitment to operational consistency, safety, and delivering an exceptional passenger experience.

"As we move into our peak season, we remain focused on ensuring readiness. However, this growth inspires us as we plan to expand our infrastructure to meet the increasing demand. It signals exciting times ahead, and we are confident that, with our collective efforts, we will continue to set new benchmarks for success."

In terms of two-way passengers to CTIA, the top 10 destinations were the United Kingdom, the USA, Germany, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius and India.

It is worth highlighting that India recorded a notable 115% recovery rate between 2019 and 2023, showcasing the enormous potential of this unserved market. “That is why our focus is firmly on growing air connectivity to new destinations and expanding existing routes, especially in Asia and Africa. Because we know that when we grow passenger numbers, we grow the economy and we create jobs," concluded Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO.

