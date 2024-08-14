In a groundbreaking achievement, PTML Nigeria, West Africa’s largest roll-on/roll-off (Ro/Ro) multipurpose port terminal, has emerged as a major strategic logistics hub for the transshipment of vehicles to Europe.

PTML reached this historic milestone in July when it received a Grimaldi vessel named “Grande Houston,” which arrived at Tin Can Island Port to transship a staggering 5,489 new vehicles. These vehicles, loaded in China, were destined for ports across Europe and Africa.

This development marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian port industry, as it is the first time a port in West Africa has received such a large quantity of new vehicles discharged by a single vessel. Importantly, these new vehicles, loaded in China, were destined for ports in Europe and other African countries via the PTML terminal at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

This achievement showcases PTML’s efficiency and capability, with all vehicles discharged in under three days and reloaded within a week onto ships bound for various ports in Europe and other African countries.

The Managing Director of PTML Nigeria, Ascanio Russo, attributed this success to PTML’s operational excellence, security, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“PTML’s selection by Grimaldi as a transshipment hub highlights the terminal’s operational excellence and security. The terminal’s first-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, and the expertise of its staff were critical factors that convinced Chinese car manufacturers and the Italian shipowner to use PTML as a hub.”

“The decision to choose Lagos for these complex logistics operations is also a testament to the efforts of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in developing Lagos as a premier port hub, not only for containers but also for vehicles, trucks, plants, and other rollable cargo.”

“This successful operation has positioned PTML and Lagos Port as a premier logistics platform for the global automotive industry, on par with established international port hubs in Asia and Europe,” Mr. Russo said.

The PTML Managing Director also noted that the successful call of “Grande Houston” has paved the way for Grimaldi to open a new direct Ro/Ro service between China and Nigeria.

“For the first time, China and Nigeria will be connected by a dedicated Ro/Ro service, offering a fast and efficient route for all importers of rollable cargo, including cars, vans, trucks, and plants. This dedicated Ro/Ro service is much faster than any existing container and general cargo vessel, with a transit time between Shanghai and Lagos of less than 25 days, and it is the only Ro/Ro service from China.”

“The next Grimaldi vessel from China – MV Viking Queen – is expected to arrive at PTML on 25th September, followed by the MV Great Abidjan on 20th October,” he added.

The introduction of direct Ro/Ro services between China and Nigeria, for the first time in the history of both countries, represents a new era in maritime logistics for Nigeria. This direct service opens new opportunities for the Nigerian automotive market by providing easier, safer, and cheaper access to Chinese cars, trucks, plants, and equipment.

Ro/Ro shipping is renowned for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly for transporting vehicles and other wheeled cargo. It offers faster loading and unloading processes, reduces the risk of damage, and is generally more environmentally friendly compared to container and general cargo shipping.

By facilitating more efficient trade routes and reducing shipping costs, the direct Ro/Ro service from China is expected to contribute to a reduction in importation costs and spur economic growth in Nigeria. This positions PTML and Lagos Port as pivotal players in the global automotive supply chain, enhancing Nigeria’s role in international trade.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).