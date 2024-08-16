Peak and Dale Group, a premier tech and communications agency, is excited to announce the acquisition of Bean Interactive, one of Kenya’s top marketing agencies. This strategic acquisition underscores Peak and Dale’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing its offerings in the marketing landscape. With this acquisition, Peak and Dale Group solidifies its position as a leading African integrated tech and communications agency capable of competing on a global scale.

Strengthening marketing and communication capabilities

The acquisition aligns with Peak and Dale's strategic vision to become the leading integrated tech, marketing, and communications agency in Africa. By combining the strengths of both companies, Peak and Dale Group will expand its service offerings and deliver even greater value to its clients. This partnership enhances Peak and Dale's resources and capabilities, providing a more comprehensive suite of services to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

Brendah Mwirichia, CEO of Peak and Dale Group, commented on the acquisition: “Acquiring Bean Interactive is a significant step in our journey to becoming a dominant player in the marketing and communications space. We are thrilled to welcome Bean Interactive into our family and look forward to leveraging their expertise and innovative approach to drive exceptional results for our clients.”

Leadership transition

Under the transformative leadership of Martin Kiarie, Bean Interactive has grown into a powerhouse in the marketing industry. Over the past 15 years, Martin's vision and commitment to innovation have not only shaped the business but also impacted hundreds of individuals who have worked with Bean Interactive. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing Bean as a trailblazer in digital transformation and innovation.

As Bean Interactive enters this new chapter, the mantle of leadership will pass to Brendah Mwirichia, who will take over as CEO. Brendah brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the tech and communications sector. Her visionary leadership is poised to guide Bean Interactive to new heights, building on the solid foundation laid by Martin. Together, Brendah and the Peak and Dale Group will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the marketing landscape.

Enhanced value for clients

The acquisition allows Bean Interactive and Peak and Dale Group to enhance the value they offer to clients in the markets they operate. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will allow Peak and Dale to deliver more comprehensive and impactful solutions, helping clients achieve their strategic goals and drive growth.

The rise of independent agencies

The acquisition of Bean Interactive is a testament to the rise of independent agencies in Africa. By acquiring a fellow local entity, Peak and Dale Group is creating a larger, more robust local group capable of competing with international giants. This acquisition strengthens the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation in the African marketing landscape, paving the way for more African brands to thrive globally.

About Peak and Dale Group

Founded 15 years ago, Peak and Dale Group is a leading tech and communications agency with a proven track record of delivering integrated marketing solutions to prestigious clients. Peak and Dale's communications portfolio includes clients such as Mozilla Corporation, AWF, TATA Motors, First Assurance, UNGA Group, Qatar Airways, UNESCO, and Kenya Tourism Board among others. The group has built websites and taken part in digital transformation for several organizations such as Sasini Plc, KETEPA, NSE, and ASEA. Through their tech services, they have received numerous awards, most recently being named the e-commerce agency of the year for three consecutive years in a row.

Website: https://peakanddale.com/

About Bean Interactive

Founded in 2009, Bean Interactive is a premier marketing and communications agency known for its innovative solutions and transformative impact on brands. Recognized as one of the firms to Inspire Africa by the London Stock Exchange Group, Bean Interactive was feted as not only a Top 100 company in the country but also received awards in the digital transformation and innovation categories. Bean Interactive has served a prestigious portfolio of clients, including Mastercard Foundation, MyDawa, Safaricom, Visa, SAP, Family Bank, Old Mutual, and Equity Bank.

Website: https://bean.co.ke/

Looking ahead

As Peak and Dale Group embarks on this exciting new chapter, the focus remains on delivering exceptional value and continuing the legacy of excellence shared by both organizations. The acquisition of Bean Interactive is a testament to Peak and Dale's unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, paving the way for a future filled with new opportunities and achievements.

