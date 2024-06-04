IF everything goes as planned, the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government will undoubtedly expand the state’s housing stock by 2000 units.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the collaboration based on the Renew Hope Housing Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led administration, aimed at providing over 2,000 homes in Ipaja and ibeju-Lekki.

Besides, he said discussion is ongoing with a private finance institution to provide 800 housing units at Odola in Ikorodu division.

He said: “All these initiatives are targeted at first time owners and low income earners, with mortgages ranging from 10 years to 15 yrs,” he said, affirming the readiness of state government to provide more homes by speedily completing its ongoing housing schemes in all the administrative divisions of the state.

Akinderu-Fatai also revealed that the old estates were being re-evaluated with a plan to restore their infrastructure and maximize the available lands for greater home yield.

In addition, he pointed out that residents of some of the ministry’s estates do not comply with the extant rules put in place to promote peaceful coexistence of all allottees in the estates.

Such infractions, according to him, included non-payment of Service charges, bypass of electric meters and cult activities.

The commissioner warned that the state government has resolved to act resolutely by revoking the allocations of allottees who do not comply with agreements signed at the point of release of homes.

Akinderu-Fatai also used the opportunity to warn the allotees of the estates to desist from the practice of contravention of the original master plans of the estates through various alterations, modifications and adjustments. According to him, the ministry is in the process of reverting to the original master plans and that steps have been taken to notify and seal the properties affected.

According to him, the state government may on the long run retrieve any contravening property in accordance with agreement signed with the allottees.

Akinderu-Fatai also confirmed the readiness of the Lagos State Government to enhance fairness and transparency in the allocation of housing units through the use of ballot in allocating some of its home units.

He added that the first balloting exercise will be conducted for Lagos State Public Affordable Housing, Idale in Badagry Division and LagosHoms at Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu in Epe Division on June 4, 2024 and that the process will be monitored by independent observers.

He further called on residents of the state to be wary of the activities of dubious individuals or organisations who are parading themselves as registered real estate agents in the state.

“It is an offence for an individual or organisation to engage in real estate business without due registration with Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA),” he said, urging the practitioners in the sector to always act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

Furthermore, he said the Lagos State Judiciary in collaboration with LASRERA has promised to expedite actions on court mattes relating to real estate in order to obtain timely justice for defrauded members of the public.

Highlighting some of the activities of his ministry, the commissioner mentioned the introduction of joint venture guidelines for effective public private Collaboration, the use of technology for efficiency in monitoring of housing projects, initiating of sinking fund for the external painting of the housing units in all new estates at three to five years interval and enforcement of insurance of housing units against natural disasters and implementation of 40 percent rebate for homes allocated to 698 civil servants in the state.

He listed some of the challenges facing the ministry as encroachments on state owned land for housing projects, litigations, slow pace of work by joint venture partners, issues related to allocation of the homes due to its limited number, inflationary trends and challenges with recalcitrant allottees and residents.

