Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for a deeper cooperation between China and Lagos in areas like green energy, smart city solutions, capacity building, and cultural exchanges that will further promote sustainable development for both people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, while speaking at the 76th Chinese National Day Reception, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, noting that such partnerships would play a crucial role in the state’s vision of creating a Greater Lagos that is productive, resilient, and competitive on a global scale.

The governor, while noting that the state government had enjoyed successful collaborations with Chinese institutions, companies, and investors across vital sectors like infrastructure development, manufacturing, technology and trade, commended the Chinese leadership for their steadfast commitment to fostering mutual respect, shared prosperity, and connections between people in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

He stressed that the Chinese business people continued to invest in Lagos, creating jobs for the people, driving industrial growth, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between cultures, further noting that the tale of China serves as a powerful reminder that with vision, discipline, and a shared purpose, a nation can rise to greatness, no matter the obstacles it faces.

This was just as he pointedly declared that Lagos State was dedicated to drawing inspiration from such remarkable examples as it forges ahead on a transformational journey.

Speaking on the 76th anniversary of the founding of China, Sanwo-Olu stated that the celebration marked the incredible journey of the Chinese nation since 1949, reminding the nation of the values of resilience, unity, innovation, and visionary leadership that had propelled China to become one of the world’s leading economies and a key global partner.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, in his address, noted that Nigeria and China had built a strategic partnership anchored on mutual respect, shared aspiration, and practical cooperation, from infrastructure to technology, trade, education, and cultural essence.

According to him, the partnership had yielded tangible benefits for both countries, adding that the 10th National Assembly had also yielded tangible benefits for both countries.

“This committee remains firmly committed to strengthening this relationship in line with our people’s aspirations. Nigeria also supports the President’s EGP Global Governance Initiative, which calls for a more just, equitable, and inclusive international order.

“The principles of sovereignty, equality, and respect for international law, multilateralism, and people-centred development resonate deeply with our own national priorities, with Africa’s collective vision for a fairer world,” Yakubu said .

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, also in his remarks, said that as the world navigates the complexities of the 21st century, both countries must continue to strengthen their partnership.

He said this became imperative due to the challenges posed by global issues such as climate change, public health, and economic inequality, which all required collaborative solutions.

“In Lagos State, the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and rail systems has been significantly bolstered by Chinese investments, which have enhanced the state’s economic landscape and enriched its societies.

The interest in Chinese culture, language, and traditions has blossomed in Lagos State, and we continue to encourage programs that promote understanding and appreciation of our diverse heritages. I believe that such exchanges will lay the groundwork for a brighter future for our youth and foster a spirit of cooperation that transcends borders,” Speaker Obasa said.

In her welcome address, the Consul-General of the Democratic Republic of China, Ms. Yan Yuqing, stated that over the 76 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China had united and led the Chinese people in writing a great miracle in human development, particularly since the implementation of the policy of reform and opening up in 1978.

Yuqing said that China’s economic development had since then grown rapidly, becoming the world’s second-largest economy, the largest goods trading nation, and the largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.

She added that in 2024, China’s GDP exceeded 130 trillion yuan (approximately US$18.36 trillion), representing a year-on-year growth of 5.0 percent, stressing that the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, in collaboration with overseas Chinese enterprises and the academic community within its district, had continuously advanced the “Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light” public welfare initiative, restoring vision to nearly 400 Nigerians.

“The ‘Together Fight against Hunger’ public welfare initiative has benefited hundreds of low-income families,” she concluded.

