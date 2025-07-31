The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has evolved a collaboration with the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Oyo State branch, to stop the use of looted public funds for real estate in the State.

This was disclosed during the courtesy visit of the Estate Surveyors body to the State Anti-Corruption Agency on Wednesday, where the OYACA Chairman, Justice Eni Esan (rtd.), asserted the need for collaborative efforts to stamp out corruption.

She reeled out the achievements of her agency to include the investigation and conclusion of 309 cases, the prosecution of corrupt civil servants, and the recovery of huge amounts of money from corrupt contractors and civil servants.

Eni Esan, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the agency, Ibrahim Tijani Esq, told the visitors that as part of the mandate of OYACA, education and enlightenment of the public, as well as advocacy programmes for different groups in the State, have been a core mandate that has been delivered upon.

She pointed out that the collaboration would help to identify, verify, and manage assets recovered from corrupt practices while ensuring proper valuation and disposal of forfeited assets, as well as maintaining ethical conduct within the real estate sector.

“While congratulating your institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Oyo State branch, we recognise the efforts of your body in regulating and promoting the best of the established standard for professional conduct among members.

“These attest to the fact that your organisation also plays an important role in achieving a fair society, free of corruption, it is time to regulate the sector to stop looted funds from being channeled to the real estate sector of Oyo State economy,” the retired Justice mentioned.

In his words, the NIESV, Oyo State branch Chairman, Estate Surveyor Olufisayo Ogunbiyi, opined that the fight against corrupt practices in the areas of valuation of confiscated properties in the course of investigation, adding that the cooperation would also boost the government’s resolve to stave off illicit funds from the real estate sector.

Present at the visit were the management members of OYACA, like the Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Tijani Esq., Pastor Dr. Folasade Ajibade, Director ICT, Mr Tajudeen Azeez, Director Finance and Administration, as well as the Vice Chairman of NIESV, Estate Surveyor Olasukanmi Tanigbola, among others.