The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa has disclosed that there will be a full-scale world-class Arena in Lagos State by 2026.

She made this disclosure known to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

This, according to her, will further project Nigerian music positively and attract foreign investment into the country.

The Minister added that the arena will be extended to Abuja thereafter and some other parts of the country.

Hannatu also disclosed that the Wole Soyinka Centre is almost being completed.

She noted that the private sector is actively involved in bringing this to realization, noting that the business of government is to create the enabling environment.

“Arena is going to be delivered. There will be a full-scale world-class arena in Lagos first by next year and extended to Abuja.

“The Private sector is actively involved in this project and as we all know the business of government is to provide enabling environment for the creatives to thrive and we are doing all that.

“I also want you to know that the Wole Soyinka Centre is almost being completed.

Meanwhile, The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy Barrister recalled securing a $200 million financing facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) to support the growth of the country’s creative industries.

She explained that this partnership with the African Export-Import Bank is a crucial component of the Destination 2030 vision and one of the ministry’s ambitious goals for the creative economy.

She emphasized the critical role of global partnerships in driving the country’s vision forward, stating that Destination 2030: ‘Nigeria Everywhere’, is the Ministry’s roadmap to transforming Nigeria into a global cultural powerhouse and called on more stakeholders to invest in the vision.

by Segun Kasali