Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reiterated his call for those living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations as a precautionary measure against the dangers associated with flooding.

The governor made the appeal during a fact-finding and commiseration visit to Madagali, following the devastating floods that claimed lives, destroyed properties, and left many homeless.

Several communities in Madagali Local Government Area were severely impacted by the flooding on August 21, 2024, after a heavy downpour that lasted about ten hours.

Governor Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, visited the people of Shuwa and other affected communities in Madagali, pledging further government intervention to alleviate the impact of the disaster on the victims.

During the visit, the governor also launched the distribution of relief materials, including food and non-food items worth millions of naira, to the affected communities.

“As a government, we feel the devastation caused by the flood on both public and private properties,” Governor Fintiri stated.

He urged the leadership of Madagali Local Government Area and other stakeholders to work together to relocate the affected people to safer locations, emphasizing that his administration is committed to doing everything possible to bring relief to the victims.

The governor also appealed to the federal government and humanitarian organizations to extend their support to complement the state’s efforts.

An assessment by NEMA and ADSEMA revealed that over 10,000 people were affected and are currently staying in temporary camps provided by the local government, while others have moved to safer areas.

The Executive Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Mr. Simon Musa, and the District Head of Duhu, Alhaji Mustafa Mohammed Sanusi, expressed their gratitude for the love and concern shown by the Adamawa State government during their time of need.

They also disclosed that over one thousand hectares of farmland have been affected, commending the state government’s prompt intervention.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).