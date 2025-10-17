The Federal Government is soliciting for more information exchange amongst judicial officers in a bid to improve the interpretation of treaties and international civil aviation conventions in ways that reflect Nigeria’s interest and its international obligations.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at Judges conference organized by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo stated that aviation, “by its nature, is an international enterprise.

“Aircraft cross borders daily; obligations and liabilities often follow them as provided for in several civil aviation treaties that Nigeria is signatory to. This means that our judges, more than most professionals, bear the task of interpreting treaties and conventions in ways that reflect both our national interest and our international obligations”.

The Minister explained that the conference with the theme: ‘The role of judges in sustaining Nigeria’s adherence to applicable international conventions in relation to carriage by air’ is timely.

“Today’s gathering is a meeting of minds at the crossroads of law, policy, and international civil aviation; an intersection that defines how we protect lives, resolve disputes, and maintain confidence in our nation’s skies.

“My lords, you are therefore partners in shaping Nigeria’s reputation in the global civil aviation community. When a court interprets a provision of international conventions it is not merely resolving a dispute, it is sending a signal to the world about how Nigeria honours its commitments under international law.

“That is why this engagement is so important. It brings together those who make the laws, those who interpret them, and those who must live under its guidance”.

Keyamo further explained that as “we continue to implement reforms in the aviation sector, our efforts are strengthened when the judiciary and the regulators collaborate effectively to uphold shared goals.

“Aviation disputes are often technical and demand not only knowledge of the law but also an appreciation of international standards, insurance mechanisms, and operational realities. That is why the NCAA’s initiative to convene this roundtable is so commendable.

“It bridges the communication gap between the regulators and those who are tasked with interpreting those regulations. When regulators and judges sing from the same sheet, it ensures consistency in the sector” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo noted that Nigeria’s obligations “under key instruments such as the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1999 reflect our nation’s dedication to international best practices.

“Yet, conventions achieve their true force only when upheld in our courts, and this is where the critical role of the judiciary comes in. Through their judgments, our judges interpret not just the letter of the law, but its spirit and intent, thereby balancing the interests of passengers, operators, regulators and the State”.

Najomo stated at NCAA, “we remain committed to continuous alignment with international standards, robust oversight, and transparent governance. We are however mindful that regulation alone is not enough. The judiciary’s wisdom gives permanence and legitimacy to every effort we make to uphold the rule of law in aviation’ he reaffirmed.

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN said performs the unique role of acting as guardians of compliance to the conventions”.

Represented by by Gladys Odegbaro, a Director in Solicitor’s Department, the Minister urged the Judges to continue applying the conventions with precision and empathy, ensuring that Nigeria remains a victim of legal excellence in aviation law.

The conference was attended by Judges, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, regulators in the aviation sector, operators and other stakeholders.

