Nigeria’s government has earmarked 97.2 billion nairas ($219.6 million) as a special package to rebuild 156 roads and bridges that have been damaged due to bad weather conditions, The Punch newspaper said.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola said that severe flooding incidents in most states have adversely affected the nation’s road network.

He revealed that 17.1 billion nairas have been allotted for 24 roads in the north central; 10.8 billion nairas for 22 roads in the northeast; 5.8 billion nairas for 11 roads in the northwest; 7.76 billion nairas for eight roads in the southeast and 33.7 billion nairas for 30 roads in the south-south.

The newspaper said that floods due to flash rainfall had displaced over 1.4 million individuals.

