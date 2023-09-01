Nedbank opened its 300th 'New Ways of Banking' branch in Somerset West, Western Cape. This new branch is a part of Nedbank's Project Imagine initiative, which offers a mix of digital self-service options for quick transactions and the option for in-person assistance when needed, making banking more convenient and flexible for everyone.

According to Ciko Thomas, group managing executive of Nedbank retail and business banking, the new Nedbank branch experience is part of the bank’s strategy to reimagine banking in a post-Covid-19 world to meet the changing needs of banking consumers and provide its clients with a world-class, 24/7 digital banking offering, supported by personal service from knowledgeable and helpful banking professionals.

“For a number of years now, Nedbank has been on a journey to go beyond traditional and typical banking, and offers services and solutions to our clients that combine the convenience and cost efficiency of digital, with highly personalised service that demonstrates a clear understanding of the unique needs and expectations of each individual client,” Thomas says.

A number of these new Nedbank branches have been operating in pilot phase in Roodepoort, Florida, Eshowe, Amanzimtoti and Clearwater since the beginning of March, and more opened in Rustenburg, Malmesbury and the V&A Waterfront earlier this year.

Thomas says that the new-format branches give Nedbank clients access to a full selection of platforms on which to complete their banking transactions using various self-service devices. But, he emphasises, that this digital convenience is not provided at the expense of personal service.

“If a client needs assistance or guidance in order to complete their transaction, or if they just have a question they need answered, our trained, professional, Nedbank consultants are always on hand, in person or via our 24/7, multi-media enabled contact centre,” he explains.

“It is our aim to save clients precious time and by showing them how to use our market-leading self-service devices, to avoid queues and travel time/cost to Nedbank branches.”

The results of various client-satisfaction surveys conducted during April with clients who have used the new facilities show that the new Nedbank branches are succeeding in their vision of delivering exceptional client experiences.

The findings showed that 100% of clients visiting the branch achieved the objective for their visit, and 97% of clients found it ‘easy’ or ‘very easy’ to do their banking thanks to the new branch format.

Client satisfaction and innovative design

Clients rated the new appearance of the branch very highly, giving average scores of 4.6 out of five, and all clients mentioned the good combination of easy digital self-service with readily available personal attention providing a hospitality feel.

“Our new branches have been designed around the needs of our clients and form part of our broader service model that empowers clients to bank the way they want,” Thomas points out, “while keeping them safe by reducing physical contact and ensuring our staff operate as supportive and enabling partners on their banking journeys.

”The initial offering available to clients using the new-format Nedbank branches includes many of the services with which Nedbank clients are already familiar, but they are now packaged into a more cohesive and convenient branch experience.

These services include:



- A new easy appointment booking service via Nedbank’s mobile app/web, allowing clients to pre-book their slot with advisors to avoid waiting in queues.

- Quick, easy and secure collection of Nedbank cards or e-Natis documents, even after branch hours, via Nedbank lockers or self-service kiosks. Physical card deliveries can also still be arranged at a location of client choice.

- Extended cash-deposit options, without the teller queues, using Nedbank deposit-taking ATMs.

- Digital account queries including limits, balances and statements, using the Nedbank app or self-service devices in branches.

- Cardless withdrawals using QR code technology and the Nedbank app, limiting physical touch of ATM devices.

- Easy, seamless, digital account opening- and product applications on the Nedbank app or self-service devices.

- Convenient, secure online shopping via Nedbank’s Avo - an exciting super app designed to offer all South Africans groceries, takeaways, home services, pre-paid services, appliances, tech and so much more, all backed by easy mobile payments.

Thomas says that the pilot phase is providing Nedbank with valuable insights into how to further refine the in-branch banking experience for clients and these learnings will inform the ongoing enhancement of the new branches as they are rolled out across the country over the next few years.

“In addition to giving effect to our commitment to offer our clients access to 24/7 banking services via digital channels, our new Nedbank branches are the physical representation of our brand promise to help South Africans “see money differently”.

“By combining the efficiency and convenience of digital service, with the human touch, Nedbank is revolutionising the way in which physical- and digital banking services work together to save clients time, offer them the choice they want, and deliver distinctive, value-adding banking experiences.”

