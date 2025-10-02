On 18 September, IMC CEO Dale Hefer welcomed over 3300 communicators from over 20 countries to the Nedbank IMC, confirming its place as the continent’s top marketing showcase. In his opening message, minister of communications and digital technologies, Solly Malatsi, emphasised the industry's role as a key growth multiplier and the conference’s global reach and ability to shine a spotlight on the skills, talent and innovation of this sector.

Charl Bassil

The line up of global leaders from as far afield as Dubai, Accra and London included Charl Bassil, chief brand officer of the BBC. His opening address was a heartfelt call to action for marketers to be brave, be kind and believe in the industry’s ability to effect positive change.

Dale Hefer

Jason Quinn

Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa's first black female combat pilot, received a double standing ovation and inspired marketers to "not be afraid to go against the grain". Her message and many others, highlighting how creative bravery, resilience and integrity are challenging but necessary ingredients to building brands that make a real difference.

Jason Quinn, chief executive: Nedbank Group Limited and Khensani Nobanda, group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank Group Limited, engaged in an honest and thought provoking discussion around why marketing deserves a seat at the boardroom table; agreeing that bold ideas, brave leadership, and authentic connections make marketing a key commercial force.

Kensi Nobanda

Mandisa Mfeka

Another stand out presentation was from Vaughan Croeser, VP of marketing at South African Breweries. His very own marketing team's choir performance showcased collective harmony, leaving delegates wowed and proving that "a team that sings together, wins together!"

The conference also featured an industry-first partnership with the SABC, with their GCEO Nomsa Chabeli and SAfm's live broadcast adding to the day’s success.

Nomsa Chabeli

Vaughan Croeser

Industry leaders who presented at the conference also included:

Melusi Mhlungu - Founder and chief creative officer, We Are Bizarre

Ryan Sauer - CEO Redwood Analytics

Craig Shapiro - Executive: IP, ENS

Bryony Rose - Director, Yext Enterprise International Business.

Mukona Ligege - Student, AAA School of Advertising.

Nozizwe Sibisi - Student, University of Johannesburg

Micaela Wathen - Student, University of Pretoria

Stacy Jayne Saggers - Commercial growth director, Insights Division, Kantar

Lyn Bird - Corporate vice president for Industry Solutions Delivery (ISD) at Microsoft

Dr. Gillian Hammah - Chief marketing officer, Aya Data

Welcome Witbooi - Inspirational speaker

Zubair Timol - Partner and global vice president, Culture at Meltwater

Dean Oelschig - Founder and managing partner of Halo

Bridget Harpur - Head of marketing, VW Group Africa

Mbalenhle Bhengu - Founder of Mind Switch and marketing lecturer

Darren Morris - Founder and chief executive officer of Lucky Hustle

Preetesh Sewraj - CEO, The Loeries

Registered delegates may access all presentations on the event app for three months.

The Nedbank IMC 2026 will take place on 17 September. Information to follow.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019 it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business® and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is ‘Marketing is Business®’.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).