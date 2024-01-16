The Federal Ministries of Solid Minerals Development and Environment are strengthening collaboration to ensure that mining operations in the country have minimal adverse impact on the environment, in line with international best practices.

Speaking while receiving the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, in his office, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing mining areas whilst removing impediments to seamless operations and ensuring mining processes conform to global standards of negligible harmful impact on the environment.

In his remarks, Mr Lawal emphasised that issues around security in mining sites and the need to protect the environment from degradation as a result of mining operations dominated deliberations with his host.

“Recently, the Minister launched a solid minerals roadmap, which I think took care of the issue of the environment because whenever there is mining, the environment will be affected one way or the other. So, we are working very closely to see that whatever is being done will be within the limit of tolerable impact on the environment,” the Minister added.

