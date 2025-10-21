Across Africa, women-led businesses face well-documented barriers that hinder their growth and access to finance. Many women cannot use land, property, or significant assets as collateral because they do not own them. Instead, they often rely on informal financial services, such as savings groups. Distrust of banks, sometimes stemming from past experiences or limited financial literacy, further restricts access. Household responsibilities, including childcare and caring for dependents, mean many women have fewer resources to save or reinvest in their businesses.

Additionally, gender norms and restrictions on decision-making and mobility create further obstacles. In Northern and Western Africa, especially in Tunisia, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, Advans is exploring ways to bridge these gaps. By using tailored product design, forming partnerships with trusted local networks, and conducting rigorous testing, Advans is learning how to make financial services both accessible and user-friendly for women.

Entrepreneurs need financing to grow, and most of these businesses are viable but remain vulnerable without formal financial systems in place. The risks are even greater in agriculture, where climate shocks and market volatility disproportionately impact women. According to CGAP, women farmers have less access to finance, adaptation tools, and risk management resources than men.[i]

In Tunisia, Advans Tunisie introduced El Beya, a loan designed specifically for women. Ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 TND (about €300–€3,000), the loans feature lower fees and more flexible collateral requirements. After two loan cycles, women can borrow larger amounts without providing collateral. A follow-up study in June 2025 showed that 82% of female clients increased their income, 39% spent more on education, and 13% created jobs.[ii]

In Ghana, the AdvansHer programme offers women entrepreneurs personalized coaching in social media promotion, practical bookkeeping, and business structuring. Over 100 women-led SMEs have participated since its launch, supported by the Development Bank of Ghana. The institution also launched a school-fee savings feature called EduSave specifically targeted at women.

Vicentia Ananepia[iii], a fashion entrepreneur in Ghana, recalls the moment she nearly lost a shipment. In her early days, her husband helped her with the capital to start her business. But when serious obstacles arose, she had to find her own solution. “One day, my goods arrived from China, and I had no money to go and claim them,” she explains in her testimonial. “So, I went through Advans. They lent me money to pay my bills, and I brought the goods to market.” That shipment supported her business and helped it grow. Today, she owns three shops. “As a woman, I’m proud of myself because it’s not easy for a woman to work as a trader.”

Advans’ models are not driven by lending; they are enabling businesses, which include providing financing. Côte d’Ivoire serves as another example: Advans has developed savings and lending products for rural women through village savings and loan associations (VSLAs) and cooperatives, especially in cocoa-growing areas.[iv]

Beyond Côte d’Ivoire, the results across the Advans group are tangible: the network now serves over 240,000 women, including more than 26,000 female borrowers. Women account for 35% of all depositors across its network.

Kenya illustrates what inclusive finance can achieve at scale. By 2024, widespread mobile money adoption had narrowed the gender gap in financial access to just 1.6%, compared to persistent gaps of 12 percentage points in Sub-Saharan Africa and 15 in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the World Bank’s 2025 Global Findex.

The lesson is clear: inclusion isn’t about simplifying mainstream products but about rethinking design. Financial tools must reflect how women live, earn, and plan. A 2023 IMF gender note highlighted that when women access well-designed financial services, the benefits spread outward, supporting family welfare, boosting economic resilience, and building human capital.

At Advans, we observe this firsthand. Whether through El Beya in Tunisia, AdvansHer in Ghana, or VSLA-linked savings and lending in Côte d’Ivoire, women adopt services more quickly and report stronger outcomes when products are designed with their realities in mind. It’s not a matter of lowering barriers, but of tailoring solutions to women’s realities.

