Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation, powered by Sungrow, has been officially endorsed by Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Prempeh-Opoku. The minister recently visited the project site, located in the Tema Freezone, Ghana. The project is owned by Helios Solar Company (a subsidiary of LMI Holdings) and boasts a capacity of 16.82MW.

Sungrow’s state-of-the-art SG350HX PV inverter and the MV Station MVS4480-LV technology were selected by the project’s PV engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, Dutch & Co., for their crucial role in delivering reliable and efficient solar energy solutions. The company will also be responsible for operations and maintenance.

This initiative is projected to reduce Ghana’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 11,000 tonnes annually. Sungrow’s involvement underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating the development of clean energy power generation system integration.

"The Sungrow team is proud to have been selected by Dutch & Co to provide technical solutions for this project which will be Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation," said Sungrow in a company statement.

"This work aligns with our mission, 'clean power for all’ and reinforces our commitment to accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions and driving innovation in power conversion technology for a sustainable future."

Funded by the IFC

The project is funded by the International Finance Corporation as part of an all-encompassing $30m clean power and water deal with LMI Holdings, the installation will comprise of 29,261 solar panels using the latest N-type technology across a rooftop area of 92,000m² of LMI Holdings’ IWC Mega-warehouse.

Once operational, the solar system is projected to produce 24,750MWh of clean, stable, and sustainable electricity annually, further solidifying Sungrow's position at the forefront of innovative and environmentally conscious endeavours in the energy sector.

