Knight Frank, a leading independent global property consultancy, has launched an academy in Nigeria to develop talents for the real estate industry.

The academy is aimed at addressing the growing talent gap in the sector and ensuring quality and good maintenance of buildings.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Managing Director of Knight Frank Nigeria, Frank Okosun, said the academy is a response to concerns raised by stakeholders across the real estate industry about the declining quality of personnel looking to develop a career as chartered surveyors, valuers and real estate brokers.

According to him, Knight Frank therefore developed the academy initiative as one of the ways of returning value to the society by helping to bridge the gap between the competency level of fresh graduates and what is required of entry-level professionals by leading estate surveyors and valuers’ firms.

He disclosed that the academy would be held annually, adding that Knight Frank has invested many resources in the initiative and is committed to doing more.

According to the Head of Human Resources and Administration at Knight Frank Nigeria, Toyin Lasaki, the academy would help to bridge the gap between what is learnt in school and the real world of work, as well as provide fresh graduates with the key competencies required in the workspace.

Lasaki said said the objective of the academy is also to create a talent pipeline for Knight Frank and other collaborating real estate consultancy firms to bridge the talent gap created by the ‘Japa syndrome’.

