The Federal Government has unfolded plans to adopt a youth-led initiative in its effort to tackle impacts of climate change.

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, made the disclosure at the 13th edition of a Youth Forum held on the sideline of the ongoing 42nd UNESCO General Conference in Paris, France.

She expressed the current administration’s commitment to fostering global collaboration to empower developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change while advancing economic development.

Related PostsExperts cite youth involvement, community-based advocacy solutions to climate changeOgun youths, students mourn Iyalode Alaba Lawson, calls for immortalizationEmerging zoonotic diseases, insecurity, threat to food security – Agric Minister

Ibrahim noted the impacts climate change has on land and water resources, adding that this has led to conflicts, agricultural disruptions, and displacement of communities.

According to her, those who are adversely affected are mostly the youths who constitute about 70% of the Nigerian population.

She said, “It is our youth population who bear the brunt of this challenge the most and it is the youth who also hold the key to innovative solutions.”.

The Minister further revealed the administration’s President commitment to enhancing youth climate action in Nigeria through; Focusing on young people at the grassroots level, adopting a bottom-up approach to climate action, engaging with young people in border communities, addressing their marginalization and the specific impacts of climate change they face.

“Investing in youth-led initiatives by providing skills and financial support to those already involved in climate interventions while building the capacities of emerging ones.

“Implementing educational and policy-building programs to further climate awareness and action and promoting inclusive policies, and fostering international partnerships for collaborative efforts,” she said.

The purpose of the UNESCO YOUTH FORUM is to facilitate ideas, enthusiasm, and creativity among Youth Leaders, Youth Ministers, and UNESCO.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

