ABU DHABI - The Sustainable City – Yas Island has received the "Estidama 5 Pearl" classification for the design of its homes.

Developed in partnership between Aldar Properties and SEE Holding, the rating is a testament to the partners' commitment to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

The green building rating by Abu Dhabi's Urban Planning Council is the highest available rating under the Pearl Villa Rating System (PVRS) and signifies excellence in sustainable development. It is characterised by advanced energy-efficient building designs, water conservation measures, integration of green spaces and pedestrian-friendly pathways, use of eco-friendly materials and dedication to enhancing both environmental quality and community wellbeing.

Achieving the 5 Pearl rating, The Sustainable City – Yas Island homes will be powered by solar energy from panels installed on residential and parking structures, enabling residents to save up to 50 percent on energy bills. It is designed to promote energy and water efficiency and features a central green spine running the length of the community and biodomes to encourage community farming, while a network of communal battery-charged buggies and bicycles will encourage walkability and accessibility for all.

The project's construction is underway, with the first handovers expected at the end of 2025. This community is the third The Sustainable City development in the UAE.

The community will fit seamlessly into the wider Yas Island ecosystem, which offers residents proximity to serene natural spaces, leading educational institutions, and premier shopping, leisure, and entertainment destinations.

Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar's Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, commented, "Supporting Aldar's ambitious 2050 Net Zero target, the development provides a framework for the future of sustainable cities and supports the growing demand and expectation set by our customers for environmentally friendly and socially conscious living destinations."

Marwa Nahlawi, General Manager of Diamond Developers, the master planning and designing company under SEE Holding, said, "By developing a live-work-thrive community that reduces emissions and enhances the quality of life, we are setting a new standard for sustainable urban development. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovative design and sustainable practices, aligning perfectly with SEE Holding's mission to spearhead a net zero emissions future."