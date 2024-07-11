The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed that the university system be removed expeditiously from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

Recall that the federal government had previously approved the initiative.

The new directive was part of the resolutions reached at the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who provided updates on decisions of the FEC on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, the directive on the separation of the universities from the IPPIS platform was given to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

This move is expected to address the long-standing issue between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the government.

FEC also ratified the establishment of the National University of Science and Technology in Abuja, a Pan-African Institute dedicated to teaching African scientists and technologists.

This university is the first of its kind in the country and is expected to boost scientific and technological advancement in Africa.

“The council asked the Secretary of the Government of the Federation to expedite the implementation of the Council decision made months ago, separating the universities from the IPPIS platform.

“The Council ratified the anticipatory approval given on May 28, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari to establish the university in the Federal Capital.

“The university is the first of the network of Pan African Institutes of Science and Technology dedicated to teaching African scientists and technologists,” Onanuga posted.

by Leon Usigbe