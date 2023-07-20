Billionaire investor Elon Musk’s Starlink has partnered with a Kenyan internet company to offer satellite internet services in the East African country.

Starlink, with a global customer base exceeding 1.5 million subscribers, says it is at the forefront of transforming the global internet connectivity landscape and was now available for sale in Kenya.

"Starlink for sale in Kenya! Note, buying a Starlink with global roaming allows you to travel almost anywhere," said Musk on Twitter on Tuesday.

Operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, it offers a revolutionary satellite internet service that uses a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Unlike traditional satellite internet, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity, supporting services not possible with traditional satellite technology.

Starlink has said its mission is to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural communities using a ground-breaking satellite mesh network system.

Karibu Connect’s CEO John Thuo said his company had been selected to supply the internet to diverse sectors in rural Kenya.

Thuo said the significance of this collaboration is a substantial progression in a mission to deliver affordable, high-quality internet access to all corners of Kenya.

"The deployment of Starlink’s groundbreaking technology will revolutionize how rural Kenya engages with the global community, fostering societal progress and driving economic growth,'' he said.

Karibu Connect said it will extend Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity to diverse sectors in rural Kenya, including small businesses, industry, telecommunications, multi-dwelling units, education, tourism & hospitality, maritime, and government organizations.

"Karibu Connect is offering Starlink enterprise services for both fixed and mobile applications, including vehicle-mounted solutions for use on-the-go or on boats and ships operating both inland and offshore," it said in a statement.

With the announcement, Kenya has joined Nigeria, Rwanda, and Mozambique in providing access to Starlink, with several other countries on a waiting list. Starlink has so far not officially been licensed in South Africa.

Kenya’s telecommunications company Safaricom has also said it is set to launch satellite Internet services - through a partnership with Starlink’s rival AST SpaceMobile - signaling stiff competition in the region’s most dominant economy.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones.

The company’s operations span building a satellite constellation, which is a space-based cellular broadband network that allows existing, unmodified smartphones to connect to satellites in areas with coverage gaps.

Starlink and Safaricom’s competition means Internet users can expect better speeds, experts said. This could deepen Kenya's internet penetration which is currently at 32.7 per cent, among the best in Africa. There were 17.9 million internet users in Kenya in January 2023.

