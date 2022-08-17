ArabFinance: Egypt’s reserve money (M0) rose 3.66% month-on-month (MoM) in May to reach EGP 1.196 trillion, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Currency in circulation outside the CBE declined to EGP 822.127 billion in May from EGP 846.982 billion in April.

Banks' deposits in local currency with the CBE grew to EGP 374.214 billion in May from EGP 307.101 billion a month earlier.

Domestic liquidity (M2) increased to EGP 6.500 trillion in May from EGP 6.416 trillion in April, while the Money supply (M1) inched up 1.27% MoM to EGP 1.497 trillion in May.

Total deposits (including government deposits) edged higher by 1.71% MoM to EGP 7.21 trillion in May, while domestic credit inched up nearly 1%, recording EGP 6.576 trillion.