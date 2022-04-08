ArabFinance: The Egyptian Cabinet has approved the establishment of a free zone for the Egyptian Group for Multi-Purpose Terminals (EGMPT) at an estimated investment cost of $500 million, according to a recent official statement.

The free zone will be set up for handling containers and general cargo on a 539,000-square-meter (sqm) terminal at Alexandria Port.

Moreover, the project will be 100% financed by Egyptian investments.

The Alexandria Port Authority, the Suez Canal Authority, the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport, and Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) are contributing to the project.

