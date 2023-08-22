Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam has met with the Global Director for the World Bank Group's (WBG) Water Global Practice (GP) Saroj Kumar Jha to probe developing Egypt’s water distribution system via WBG’s technical support, as per a statement.

Both sides also discussed the bank’s role in financing the development of the African technical capabilities and infrastructure, in addition to providing innovative solutions for the water challenges faced by the African continent and achieving the sixth goal of the sustainable development goals (SDGs)

Additionally, they discussed potential cooperation to prepare an integrated study on the Suez waterway.

Moreover, the meeting tackled the executive situation of the water and food pillars of the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) program, along with proposals on developing the program’s pillars and strengthening the water resources’ integrated management concept.

This will be achieved via providing canals with eco-friendly technologies as well as rehabilitating the water installations.

