While domestic flights remain hotly contested, BA offers more opportunities for international travellers wanting a flight to Cape Town.

As one of the most desired travel destinations worldwide, Cape Town is a top choice for many holidaymakers this summer, both local and international. It’s also a tech and manufacturing hub, welcoming business people from around the globe.

Now, thanks to BA, it’s a little easier for UK travellers to plan a holiday in the Mother City, with more flights to Cape Town than ever.

Cape Town is a travel hotspot

Cape Town’s abundance of entertainment options, glorious scenery, fine food, artistic pursuits, and relaxing pastimes make it the ideal place to spend the December holidays. Add to that an abundance of sunshine and long daylight hours, and you’ve got the ideal destination for UK residents seeking an escape from the northern winter.

According to SA Tourism UK and Ireland Acting Hub head, Kgomotso Ramothea, the high number of flights to Cape Town this season is a sure sign that Cape town is still a favourite among British travellers.

Back in the air with BA flights to Cape Town

The return of the London-Gatwick route to Cape Town this December pushes flight capacity well above pre-pandemic levels to cater to a travel market that’s eager to make up for lost opportunities in the last two years.

While local travellers will find a cheap flight to Cape Town hard to come by this year thanks to the untimely demise of Comair, those departing from the UK can enjoy thrice weekly flights to the Mother City on board a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. From 13 December to 25 March 2023, BA will fly from the English capital city to Cape Town every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, returning the following day. British Airways will also add capacity to its London-Heathrow offering by introducing a second daily flight from 13 November to 25 March on an Airbus 350-1000.

Lynne Embleton, BA’s MD at Gatwick has expressed the airline’s pride in being the only airline offering direct services to Cape Town from both of London’s major airports.

Virgin Atlantic resumes its daily London-Heathrow flight to Cape Town on November 5, so business and leisure travellers have access to a total of 24 weekly flights between the UK and Cape Town.

Capetonians wanting to escape the influx of visitors over the festive season and enjoy a white Christmas for a change can enjoy these benefits, too.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, Heathrow has restricted domestic flights into the airport in order to cope with the post-pandemic rush. As a result, British Airways plans to cancel ten thousand domestic flights from late October to March 2023.

Cape Town travel is getting back on track

This significant increase in travel options to Cape Town can only bode well for a city that’s still reeling from almost two years of travel restrictions. The summer of 2022 will be the first that’s unaffected by Covid-19 restrictions and travel bans.

James Vos of the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee for Economic Opportunities reiterates that Cape Town is pulling out all the stops to welcome as many visitors as possible. With cruises, events, and now increased flights, the city looks set to enjoy a bumper holiday season this summer, thanks to the city’s ongoing hard work, collaboration, and innovation. What’s more, the city reached 11th place on Timeout.com’s list of the world’s best cities, established by means of a poll amongst its readers. The respondents listed culture, nightlife, nature, beaches, and cuisine as the biggest attractions in Cape Town.

While this is great news for the city and South African tourism too, domestic flights remain a major stumbling block for visitors who want to enjoy the sights of the Mother City. For the time being, the best option remains to book as early as possible.

