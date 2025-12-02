Emirates and South African Airways (SAA) are further enhancing their nearly three-decade-long partnership through a reciprocal codeshare agreement, ahead of the 2026 peak travel season. The move provides travellers with seamless access across South Africa, regional African destinations, and Emirates’ global network, while reinforcing South Africa’s role as a key aviation hub.

From 1 July 2026, Emirates will operate a third daily flight between Dubai and Cape Town, adding over 600 seats per day.

The schedule complements existing flights to Johannesburg and connects passengers to three domestic South African points—Cape Town, Durban, and Gqeberha—as well as 13 regional African destinations, including Accra, Windhoek, Lagos, and Mauritius.

The codeshare and interline arrangements also allow passengers to travel on a single ticket with hassle-free baggage handling.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said: "The partnership Emirates inked with South African Airways was one of the first in our portfolio. Since signing in 1997, our collaboration has created reliable connectivity for passengers to explore more of the globe with simplified, seamless travel.

"South Africa remains a cornerstone of our African network, and one of the most consistently busy routes we serve, and partnerships like this are essential for us to serve our customers travelling in and out of the market. We will continue to collaborate with South African Airways to unlock benefits for our mutual customers.”

Professor M. John Lamola, Group CEO of SAA, added: "This enhanced codeshare agreement marks a significant milestone in our 28-year partnership with Emirates. It reflects South African Airways’ commitment to delivering seamless connectivity for our customers and strengthening South Africa’s position as a key aviation hub.

"By expanding our collaboration, we are unlocking greater travel and trade opportunities across Africa and globally, ensuring that our passengers benefit from world-class service and convenience."

Passenger experience and future opportunities

The evening flight to Cape Town is strategically timed to improve connections to long-haul destinations in Europe and Asia, and creates new opportunities for corporate travellers.

In 2025, Emirates also deployed its first retrofitted Boeing 777 in Africa, introducing Premium Economy to Cape Town and Johannesburg for the first time, enhancing passenger comfort and experience.

