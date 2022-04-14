Mubasher: Arab African International Bank (AAIB) has collaborated with Liferay, a digital platform provider, to promote the bank's digital transformation and enable its customers to have access to various financial services.

Under the collaboration, Liferay will deploy its latest digital technology on the bank's website, according to a press release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the company will offer AAIB new operating system models, data, and digitisation for the bank to achieve its goals of financial resilience, customer focus, and innovation.

The AMD Group Chief Operation Officer of AAIB, Haytham El Maayergi, said: "We partnered with Liferay to redesign the bank's website, and modernize its content management system, as we intend to work on future projects, with the same company, to capitalize on our mutual success."

Meanwhile, the Country Sales Manager at Liferay Egypt, Omar Sheliby, commented: "As part of Liferay's commitment to aiding banks, businesses, and governmental organisations while building new digital platforms, we provided AAIB with the leading Liferay DXP solution, which is built on cutting-edge digital solutions to meet the global competitive standards."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

