RivExcel and American Hospital Dubai recently partnered and launched three medical tourism offices in Nigeria.

This expansion will facilitate greater access to premium healthcare services, reflecting both organisations' dedication to enhancing global health outcomes.

Part of the expansion plan is to have 30 offices across crucial Africa and Eastern Europe locations. The initiative supports the UAE’s efforts to be the global medical-tourism hub.

The Representative Office in Lagos will serve as a hub for disseminating American Hospital Dubai's renowned healthcare services, fostering a stronger connection between the hospital and the diverse communities. The collaboration is set to revolutionise the healthcare landscape by providing cutting-edge medical solutions and expertise to a broader audience.

“The UAE has successfully consolidated its position as one of the premier global medical-tourism destinations. It enjoys growing international trust in its healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences, and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists.

"The UAE’s expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field.” said Sherif Beshara, group chief executive officer of American Hospital Dubai.

Key stakeholders who attended the launch included: Buti Al Mulla, chairman of the Boards of Directors of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group; Sherif Beshara, group chief executive officer of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai; Marwan AlMulla, chief executive officer of the health regulation sector at Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Tonye Princewill, executive chairman of RivExel and Tayyibat Mohammed, Nigerian Consul General in Dubai.

RivExcel's pursuit of medical excellence

“RivExcel is proud to be a partner with American Hospital Dubai in launching this groundbreaking initiative. Our strategic alliance with American Hospital Dubai embodies our shared vision, which is providing access to high-quality healthcare services that are accessible to everyone at any time, countrywide – more so in underserved communities,” said Tonye Prinewill, executive chairman of RivExcel.

RivExcel intends to emulate this achievement in the next months by establishing another Representative Office in Abuja, thereby confirming its resolve to reach out to many countries, including South Africa.

"Since South Africa is one of the most medically advanced nations in Africa, the country is a prime candidate for the transference of world-class technology and medical collaboration. RivExcel has been in talks with the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo and anticipates good news on the horizon," Prinewill said.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences. It reflects our dedication to innovation, cutting-edge, multi-specialty healthcare services, and our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction,” added Sherif Beshara, group chief executive officer of American Hospital Dubai.

