The African Union has endorsed the decision by East African Community (EAC) leaders to deploy a regional force to restore peace and stability in eastern DR Congo.

In a statement on Tuesday, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the leaders for "their common efforts in finding a sustainable solution to the situation in eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region as a whole." Last week in a meeting in Nairobi, EAC leaders urged rebel groups in DRC to lay down their arms and they invited them for talks in Kenya.

The leaders agreed that should the armed groups not heed to the call for dialogue, they would deploy a regional force against to maintain peace and stability in eastern DRC.

The meeting between DR Congo President and the armed groups initially failed to take off due to “logistical challenges”, according to officials.

Later, on Friday and at the weekend, a few of the armed groups met for talks.

