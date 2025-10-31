Six Eastern Cape companies took their products to North America, showcasing South Africa’s entrepreneurial talent at Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC) 2025, held at the Toronto Congress Centre on 28-29 October 2025.

Accessing new markets

The trade mission, funded by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) through the Sector Specific Assistance Fund and supported by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), aims to help small businesses explore export opportunities, engage directly with buyers, and grow brand visibility in global markets.

The companies involved

Participating businesses included Coti Chocolates, Spice Kit, Rocha Natural Products, and Tio Ze from Gqeberha, and Lathitha Wines and Nodayimani Investments from Macleantown.

These SMEs used their exhibition to test market perceptions, gather feedback, and position their offerings for international growth.

Highlighting local innovation

Coti Chocolates is the province’s leading chocolate manufacturer, producing zero-added-sugar, Halaal, and Kosher-certified chocolates, as well as South Africa’s popular Bake & Eat brand.

Lathitha Wines combines high-quality wine production with community upliftment, leveraging a partnership with Hoopenburg Wine Estate to introduce South African wines to global audiences.

Nodayimani Investments focuses on essential crops, including sorghum, maize, soybeans, and sweet potatoes, supporting food security while stimulating local economies.

Strategic importance

“The Eastern Cape’s participation at GIC 2025 promotes the province’s products to Canada, explores new opportunities, and strengthens trade relations between South Africa and Canada,” says ECDC Trade Promotion Specialist Linda Lubengu.

Lubengu adds that global trade dynamics underscore the importance of market diversification, with Canada offering a stable, high-income market that values authentic, natural, and ethically sourced products.

Beyond Canada

Alongside GIC 2025, the ECDC participated in the Engage Trade Africa Exhibition in Durban from 27-30 October 2025, leading a delegation of 20 companies from diverse sectors.

The effort aims to strengthen intra-African trade, promote regional value chains, and position Eastern Cape enterprises to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).