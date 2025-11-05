This is not a coincidence since COMALISO is a liberal think tank. We believe Zimbabwe can only thrive in an environment where the government ‘allows’ (for) unrestricted functioning of a free market economy. Governments (should) make laws that protect freedom of, freedom to and freedom for citizens.

This is neither negotiable nor conditional. And so when we argue our case for market freedom, we are on the side of disadvantaged citizens who suffer where EVERYTHING is controlled by the government. Yet in order to achieve this, COMALISO constantly analyses government policy and engages Parliament of Zimbabwe to ensure what we preach is backed with official legislation.

#TeamComaliso and I are therefore excited to report that we now see, hear and read how some of our proposals are being implemented. Not that the war is won as yet, but that our battle is one step at a time. Here’s what am I saying, in brief:

TITLE DEEDS FOR THE URBAN POOR

For the past five years or so, our “TitleDeeds4All” campaign has advocated that all citizens who ‘own’ property in urban areas – particularly those located in so-called informal settlements or urban high-density areas – enjoy secure shelter by having access to title deeds. Title deeds are not for the wealthy or ‘educated’ only. Safe and affordable shelter is a right for every Zimbabwean citizen. As you can see from (some of) the included links, both the central and local government have taken steps to ensure registration of property is not only simplified but also made safer through digitalisation. Registration and transfer of property is not free or cheap, the very reason why Parliament of Zimbabwe is currently discussing our petition to address this anomaly – especially our suggestion for a National Shelter Fund where low income and unemployed citizens can contribute a small fee to enable support of property transfer and registration. Our colleagues at Kwangu/Kwami Trust have made commendable progress in this direction.

COMALISO Takes Title Deeds War to Parliament.

Zimbabwe moves to modernise property ownership with new digital title deeds regulations – Zimbabwe News Now

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/govt-begins-issuing-title-deeds-to-garikai-hlalani-kuhle-beneficiaries/

https://x.com/ZimTreasury/status/1982025800116212018

https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/title-deeds-for-beneficiaries-of-operation-garikai/

https://www.heraldonline.co.zw/new-govt-finalises-farm-mortgage-arrangements-begins-issuing-title-deeds/

https://www.facebook.com/100088888383506/posts/645160645123543/?mibextid=WC7FNe&rdid=6PQecyIbkP8x7q4D#

https://x.com/obertjiri/status/1899317958897242298?s=19

https://www.newsday.co.zw/southerneye/local-news/article/200039773/title-deeds-programme-behind-schedule

https://www.herald.co.zw/decentralisation-of-title-deeds-issuance-paces-up/

SMALL PARTITIONED SHOPS CREATE NEW ENTERPRISES

Within the same period, our ‘20m² Mall Millionaire’ advocacy focused on thousands of young entrepreneurs who occupy small partitioned shops in CBD malls. This wave has created new wealth opportunities for young Zimbabweans who cannot secure jobs in scarce manufacturing and service industries. The 20m² Mall Millionaires require skills in sourcing products that respond to the needs of customers. They need skills in responding to customer preferences, identification of suppliers, managing inventory, effective merchandising, space optimisation, health and product insurance and ensuring product quality does not violate intellectual property rights. COMALISO continues to encourage tax compliance, formal banking, record keeping and also a representative business chamber network where they can share ideas, expertise and advocacy.

Partitioned mall retail units take over Zimbabwe – TellZim News

https://x.com/newswireZW/status/1950251469195923668?t=E1kmSCHLPX5RH0KGa4SMDw&s=08

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall – herald

AFFORDABLE AND AVAILABLE ELECTRICITY FOR CITIZENS

For the past two or so years, our “Power2ThePeople” campaign has engaged all key stakeholders in the electricity supply value chain, arguing that monopoly by and state-control of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) make it difficult for private investors to participate in provision of accessible and affordable electricity. We are pleased to report that while our petition is still making its rounds in Parliament, the Government and ZERA (Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority) have taken a policy decision that allows for private investors to supply electricity. Let me clarify that this is a small part of our advocacy because we believe ZESA should not only be privatised completely, but also laws should be in place to ensure sustainable private electricity generation and removal of all tariffs and taxes on solar products. Successful advocacy is one step at a time.

https://youtu.be/gfSgor0npv4

(21) newZWire on X: “The government has now opened up the distribution and selling of electricity to private players. This means a company can get a licence to buy power from a supplier, such as ZESA or a solar plant, and supply it to a neighbourhood. Explaining the model, ZERA CEO Edington https://t.co/PD1LMC8xwF” / X

https://www.newsday.co.zw/local-news/article/200038219/zim-electricity-woes-blamed-on-outdated-laws

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roselyn-musarurwa-charehwa-a1359544_energyreform-smesmatter-zimbabwerising-activity-7295768326297837568-0rCf?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/competitive-regulations-to-drive-private-sector-energy-investments/

https://news.pindula.co.zw/2025/05/15/zimbabwe-moves-to-liberalise-electricity-transmission-and-distribution/#:~:text=Private%20entities%20in%20Zimbabwe%20will,senior%20government%20official%20has%20said.

(21) Nick Mangwana on X: “The Minister of Energy, Hon July G. Moyo launched the Zimbabwe Energy Compact. This is a collaborative blueprint for energy security and economic growth. It drives private investment in captive power, eliminates “Dark Cities,” and offers investor-friendly regulations. With a https://t.co/ACBHunCxdl” / X

PRIVATISATION OF WATER SUPPLY

Yes, COMALISO agrees with our colleagues at Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Harare Residents Trust (HRT) and all residents’ associations in Mutare, Gweru and Bulawayo – that water is not only life, but also a human right. However, monopolistic storage, supply and metering by Municipalities and ZINWA (Zimbabwe National Water Authority) is not the answer to accessible, clean and affordable water. Just like our “Power2ThePeople” campaign, COMALISO agrees with Bulawayo City Mayor David Coltart that private entities must be allowed to supply, distribute and meter water. The “Water2ThePeople” ideology that prevails in Harare on the narrative of private participation and water pre-payment is part of COMALISO’s belief that free market economics delivers.

Bulawayo Sets Up Water Utility, Dismisses Privatisation Fears – AfroGazette

Government pushes for privatisation of water provision and other services as councils falter – NewZimbabwe.com

Zimbabweans React Strongly To Government’s Plan To Privatise Water From Public Dams- iHarare News

President to launch Harare water privatisation – herald

‘Pay first, drink later’: Harare launches prepaid water meters despite rights concerns – Zimbabwe News Now

Rural Citizens Also Deserve Secure Homes

Finally, from now until end of 2026 next year, our ‘MyVillageDeeds4Life’ will not only engage key stakeholders but also Central Government, Chiefs, Headmen and Rural District Councils on the idea of rural citizens securing ownership of their homesteads, businesses, schools, churches and crop fields through title deeds. Secure and safe property ownership is NOT a preserve of urban citizens or commercial farmers only. Property-based prosperity should apply to the majority of 10 million or so Zimbabweans who reside in rural areas. This does not undermine the authority of Chiefs and Headmen. It merely makes their work easier.

https://expressmail.co.zw/2025/10/23/majority-zimbabweans-dont-own-their-properties/

COMALISO Session 1 Securitisation of Title Deeds 2 October 2025 Cresta Lodge Harare Zimbabwe

Therefore, as the year 2025 ends, #TeamComaliso wishes to thank our key stakeholders – including policy makers and Parliament of Zimbabwe – for their support. In all this, our partnership with Atlas Network is invaluable. It is their global experience and incredible international networks that keep COMALISO’s work on the cutting edge of free market innovation. We also pay homage to our friends at Friedrich Naumann Foundation (Zimbabwe), Free Market Foundation (South Africa), IMANI (Ghana), TECA (Zimbabwe), Liberty Sparks (Tanzania) and of course, Kwangu/Kwami Trust (Zimbabwe) from whom we draw inspiration. Without these partners, our work would be incredibly difficult.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

