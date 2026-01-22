PHOTO
NAIROBI: The following debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar was higher, gold softer and stocks on the rebound on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped tariff threats and ruled out seizing Greenland from an ally by force.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up on Thursday after the U.S. president stepped back from threats to impose tariffs in his effort to seize Greenland, reducing the risk of a U.S.–Europe trade war and supporting the global economy and oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand firmed against the dollar in Wednesday's trading session as the country's markets shrugged off mixed domestic economic signals released by the statistics agency.
GUINEA-BISSAU HEALTH
A Trump-administration-funded study into the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau is set to undergo further ethical review and has not been cancelled as previously reported, according to an official from Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
NIGERIA SECURITY
At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed and 50 wounded on when Islamist Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military formation in Borno State, security sources said on Wednesday.
WEST AFRICA OIL
West African crude oil differentials were stable ahead of three tenders planned by a major Indian buyer.
ANGOLA CAR PRODUCTION
Angola's Opaia Group opened a car assembly plant in Luanda on Tuesday, marking the resumption of vehicle production in the country to try to cut reliance on imports and expand local manufacturing.
COCOA PRICES
World cocoa prices tumbled nearly 9% to fresh two years on Wednesday as the market grew increasingly spooked by worse-than-expected demand for chocolate and talk of rising stocks in top grower Ivory Coast.
SUDAN SECURITY
Drone strikes have intensified in and around al-Obeid in central Sudan as the country's devastating civil war closes in on the army-controlled city, causing significant civilian deaths in at least two cases, residents say.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Caledonia Mining Corporation , on Wednesday said it raised $150 million via a seven-year convertible bond offering to fund its Bilboes project which, once operational, will be Zimbabwe's largest gold mine.