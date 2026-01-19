NAIROBI: The following debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stock markets slid in Asia on ‍Monday after U.S. President Donald ‍Trump threatened extra tariffs on eight European nations until the U.S. is allowed to ​buy Greenland, pushing the dollar down against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices were little changed on ⁠Monday, after rising in the previous session, as Iran's deadly crackdown on protests quelled the civil unrest in the country, ⁠reducing the ‌chance of a U.S. attack on the major Middle Eastern producer that could disrupt supplies.

AFRICA STOCKS

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand slipped on Friday as traders awaited an inflation reading due next week for fresh signals on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy and clues into the central bank's rate-cutting path this year.

ANGOLA OIL

Angolan crude loadings will rise in March, ⁠a trader said on Friday, while differentials ​were steady amid a lack of new offers being made.

UGANDA POLITICS

Ugandan authorities partially restored internet services late on Saturday after 81-year-old President ‍Yoweri Museveni won a seventh term to extend his rule into a fifth decade with a landslide victory rejected by the opposition.

GUINEA MINING

China, ​the world's largest iron ore consumer, has received its first shipment of iron ore from the Simandou mine in Guinea in West Africa, in which Beijing has heavily invested to increase supply security.

NIGERIA MARKETS

Nigeria's markets regulator has sharply raised capital requirements across the securities industry, tripling the minimum for brokers and imposing multi-billion-naira thresholds on underwriters, exchanges and fund managers, a circular showed on Friday. SENEGAL DEBT Senegal raised 154 billion CFA francs ($254 million) in a regional debt auction on Friday, as investors sought higher yields across all maturities, data from regional debt agency UMOA-Titres showed.

GAMBIA GENOCIDE

Myanmar told the United Nations' top court on Friday that Gambia had not proven its accusation that ⁠the Myanmar government had committed genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya, part ‌of a hearing on the landmark case.

NIGERIA HUNGER

Thousands of people in Nigeria's strife-torn northeast are facing the risk of catastrophic food shortages for the first time in nearly a decade, as aid cuts deepen malnutrition across ‌the region, the ⁠U.N. World Food Programme warned on Friday.