NAIROBI - The following debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - -

EVENTS South African government bond auction South Africa's November mining ‍data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell ‍on Tuesday, while the dollar remained under pressure and U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest ​level in more than four months, as a resurgence of trade-war concerns hit risk sentiment and sparked selling in U.S. assets.

WORLD ⁠OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Tuesday after better-than-expected economic growth data from China lifted demand optimism, with markets also watching President ⁠Donald Trump's ‌threats of increased U.S. tariffs on European nations over his desire to buy Greenland.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was subdued on Monday as risk appetite waned amid geopolitical tensions and traders looked ahead to domestic inflation data due this week for clues on the central bank's rate-cutting path.

NIGERIA SECURITY Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said on Monday, while ⁠a senior church leader put the ​number of those missing at more than 160.

MOZAMBIQUE FLOODS Severe floods from heavy rains have forced thousands to flee homes in Mozambique and left some ‍stranded on roofs as surging waters swamp settlements, aid workers and witnesses said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Mostly below-average rains combined with sunny intervals last week ​in much of the Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions supported the development of the upcoming April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

West African crude oil differentials narrowed as high freight costs continued to weigh on the market's competitiveness. BENIN POLITICS Benin's political opposition has failed to win any seats in parliament, according to provisional election results released over the weekend, as two parties aligned with President Patrice Talon secured control over the entire body.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO SECURITY Congolese soldiers and combatants from a pro-government militia have re-entered the eastern town of Uvira, residents said on Monday, just over a month after it fell to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in a blow to peace efforts mediated by the Trump administration.

KENYA OIL ⁠PIPELINE Kenya began selling a 65% stake in its state oil pipeline company ‌on Monday, seeking to raise 106.3 billion shillings ($825 million) in what would be East Africa's biggest initial public offering in local-currency terms. SOUTH SUDAN SECURITY South Sudan's main opposition faction called on its forces on Monday to advance ‌on the capital ⁠Juba after they captured a strategic town last week.