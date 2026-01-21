NAIROBI, - The following debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks extended their losses for ‍a third session on Wednesday, ‍undone by heightened tensions over U.S. threats to acquire Greenland ahead of President Donald Trump's Davos speech, ​while a global bond rout appeared to slow for now.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an expected build-up of U.S. ⁠crude inventories outweighed a temporary halt in output at two large fields in Kazakhstan and geopolitical pressure from U.S. threats of tariffs ⁠over ‌its bid to gain control of Greenland.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand traded ⁠weaker for most of Tuesday's session as risk appetite waned amid geopolitical tensions, while traders also took in weaker-than-expected domestic mining data.

NIGERIA SECURITY Five soldiers and one police officer were killed when troops were ambushed by militants in northwestern Nigeria on Monday, the military said on Tuesday.

WEST AFRICA OIL An overhang of February-loading West African crude cargoes was heard ⁠to be shrinking on Tuesday while differentials remained ​under downward pressure.

IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council will buy 100,000 metric tons of surplus cocoa, Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, the agriculture minister ‍in the world's top cocoa grower, told Reuters on Tuesday.

GHANA COCOA Some of Ghana's farmers have not been paid and investment in the next harvest is ​at risk as international traders refuse to pay the upfront sums the state regulator has sought under a new model for purchasing cocoa beans, sources said. BENIN POLITICS Benin's political opposition has failed to win any seats in parliament, according to provisional election results released over the weekend, as two parties aligned with President Patrice Talon secured control over the entire body.

MAURITIUS-CHAGOS SOVEREIGNTY Mauritius said its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago had been unequivocally recognised by international law, responding to a social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump that criticised Britain's deal to cede the islands to Mauritius.

TOGO-BURKINA FASO RELATIONS Togo has arrested and expelled Burkina Faso's former president to his home country after officials there accused him of attempting a coup, two sources told Reuters ⁠on Tuesday.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO MINING The Democratic Republic of Congo has sent Washington ‌a shortlist of state-owned assets - including manganese, copper-cobalt, gold and lithium projects - for U.S. investors to consider as part of a minerals partnership, two senior Congolese officials said.

ETHIOPIA AVIATION Africa's largest carrier Ethiopian Airlines placed an order for nine Boeing BA.N 787 ‌Dreamliner jets amid ⁠growing demand for long-haul travel, the two companies said on Tuesday.